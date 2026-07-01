A.R.I. Announces Successful A.I. Investment Exit

Dr. Zack Ellison, Founder and Managing General Partner, Applied Real Intelligence (A.R.I.)

The Proprietary A.R.I. 7S Investment Methodology™ Continues Delivering Strong Results

Secured lending structures help protect investor capital, while convertible notes and warrants provide participation in the long-term value creation investors help finance.” — Dr. Zack Ellison, Founder, Applied Real Intelligence (A.R.I.)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Applied Real Intelligence (“A.R.I.”) , a leading U.S. private credit and structured growth capital platform, announced today that A.R.I. Senior Secured Growth Credit Fund, LP, the firm’s flagship private credit investment vehicle, has successfully received full repayment of a structured growth capital investment previously extended to an artificial intelligence (A.I.) company operating in the enterprise software and advanced technology sector.The successful exit represents another strong investment outcome for investors in A.R.I. Senior Secured Growth Credit Fund, LP, and further validates the effectiveness of the firm’s proprietary A.R.I. 7S Investment Methodology™, a disciplined framework designed to preserve investor capital while maintaining carefully structured participation in long-term enterprise value creation.**The A.R.I. 7S Investment Methodology™ – A Proprietary Framework for Capital Protection**A.R.I.’s investment philosophy is anchored in the A.R.I. 7S Investment Methodology™ — Senior, Secured, Structured, Small, Short, Scalable, Strategic — a proprietary investment framework designed to generate strong and predictable results across market cycles.The seven pillars include:1. Senior — A.R.I. invests at the top of the capital structure, with priority rights to cash flows, collateral, and legal remedies.2. Secured — A.R.I. emphasizes all-asset collateral packages designed to protect investment capital and preserve recovery value.3. Structured — A.R.I. negotiates robust contractual protections, covenants, cash controls, information rights, warrants, equity-conversion features, and other equity-linked participation rights.4. Small — A.R.I. sizes investments conservatively relative to enterprise value, liquidity, collateral, revenue, and repayment capacity to limit loss severity.5. Short — A.R.I. focuses on shorter-duration investments that allow faster capital rotation, active monitoring, and reduced credit drift.6. Scalable — A.R.I. targets companies positioned for sustained growth, allowing the firm to participate in equity-linked upside through convertibility features and equity warrants.7. Strategic — A.R.I. seeks to provide more than capital, supporting founders through guidance, relationships, structuring expertise, and long-term partnership.“The A.R.I. 7S Investment Methodology™ was designed to solve one of the central challenges in innovation investing: how to finance extraordinary growth while protecting investor capital,” said Dr. Zack Ellison, A.R.I.’s Founder and Managing General Partner.“Secured structures protect the investor’s principal, while warrants, convertible notes, and other negotiated equity-linked rights allow investors to participate in upside when companies successfully scale.”**Convertible Notes and Warrants Are Integrated Components of Structured Growth Capital**A.R.I. regularly structures investments using convertible notes and equity warrants as integrated components of its broader structured growth capital strategy.A convertible note is a debt instrument that provides contractual repayment protections while granting the investor the right to convert debt into equity ownership under specified future conditions.This structure allows investors to participate directly in future enterprise value creation if a company successfully grows.Convertible note structures frequently include Make-Whole provisions and Change of Control provisions, both of which are designed to preserve the economic value originally negotiated between investors and the company.A Make-Whole Fee compensates investors when convertible securities are retired before investors have the opportunity to realize the ownership economics originally negotiated as part of the deal.These provisions preserve the economic value investors accepted in exchange for assuming investment risk, illiquidity risk, and the opportunity cost of committing capital to high-growth companies.A Change of Control Fee compensates investors when a sale, merger, recapitalization, or other liquidity event eliminates the investor’s ability to participate in the future enterprise value creation contemplated when the original financing terms were negotiated.These provisions protect the negotiated economics of the original financing structure and compensate investors for future ownership rights that may otherwise be extinguished prematurely.**Equity Warrants Provide Long-Term Participation in Enterprise Value Creation**A.R.I. also frequently utilizes equity warrants as part of its structured financing strategy.An equity warrant is a contractual option that gives the investor the right to purchase ownership in a company at a predetermined price in the future.Unlike convertible notes, which convert the debt instrument itself into equity ownership, warrants exist independently alongside the debt investment and preserve separate economic rights tied to future enterprise value growth.Together, convertible securities and equity warrants allow investors to receive the downside protections associated with loans while preserving meaningful participation in the upside value created when a company is successful.“At A.R.I., we structure investments intentionally in coordination with the company and its legal and financial advisors,” said Dr. Zack Ellison.“Secured lending structures help protect investor capital, while convertible notes, warrants, and other equity-linked rights provide participation in the long-term value creation investors help finance. We believe this disciplined approach represents a superior way to finance innovation while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns.”**About Applied Real Intelligence (A.R.I.)**Applied Real Intelligence (A.R.I.) is a private investment platform focused on financing innovative high-growth companies across North America through carefully structured credit and equity-linked investment solutions.Through A.R.I. Senior Secured Growth Credit Fund, LP, the firm provides senior secured growth credit and venture debt solutions designed to protect investor capital through disciplined underwriting, strong collateral packages, and carefully engineered contractual protections.Across other investment vehicles, A.R.I. also structures convertible note financings and customized equity-linked financing solutions designed to provide investors with substantial long-term upside participation alongside downside protection.The firm’s proprietary A.R.I. 7S Investment Methodology™ — Senior, Secured, Structured, Small, Short, Scalable, Strategic — guides the firm’s investment decisions and underpins its disciplined, safety-first philosophy for financing innovation. Dr. Zack Ellison, DBA, MBA, MS, CFA, CAIA , is the Founder and Managing General Partner of A.R.I. and Chief Investment Officer of the A.R.I. Senior Secured Growth Credit Fund. He has more than 20 years of global capital markets experience, including roles as a loan structurer and underwriter, investment banker, corporate bond trader, and fixed income portfolio manager across five publicly traded financial institutions, including three — Scotiabank, Sun Life Financial, and Deutsche Bank — with more than $1 trillion in assets. Learn more at www.arivc.com

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