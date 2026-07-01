Colorado Rescue Coalition Secures a Permanent Sanctuary Home for a Denver Family's German Shepherd

Thunder, the German Shepherd at the center of a Denver euthanasia case, plays with a toy at home. An expert who reviewed the case found no basis to call him dangerous. Photo courtesy of the family.

No Kill Colorado and Base Camp Eden are providing a lifelong home for Thunder, with support from a coalition of Colorado rescues

Sanctuary placements like this one give dogs a secure, humane home for life. That is exactly what our coalition works to make possible. Thunder deserves that, and so does every dog in his position.” — Davyd Smith, No Kill Colorado

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A coalition of Colorado animal-rescue organizations, led by No Kill Colorado, has secured a permanent sanctuary home for a Denver family's German shepherd, Thunder. Base Camp Eden, a vetted Colorado sanctuary, has committed to take Thunder in and has a place ready for him.Thunder has been part of his Denver family since he was a puppy. Over the years he became a steady companion on daily walks, camping trips, road trips into the mountains, and quiet evenings at home. The family remembers him swimming at mountain lakes, riding along on weekend adventures, and settling in at the center of family life. To the people who know him best, he is affectionate, loyal, and calm.Neighbors and supporters describe Thunder as gentle and well behaved around people, children, and other animals. Friends of the family point to years of everyday moments, greetings at the door, walks around the block, and afternoons in the yard, as the truest picture of who he is. That reputation is a large part of why so many people have come together to help find him a secure home for the rest of his life.Base Camp Eden offers that home. The Colorado sanctuary provides professional, lifelong care for the animals it takes in, with secure, triple-enclosed facilities and room for dogs to move, rest, and roam. Its staff includes handlers trained to give each animal individual attention and a stable daily routine. For Thunder, the placement would mean a permanent home, steady care, and space to live out his life safely.Dr. James Crosby, an expert in canine behavior, evaluated Thunder and described him as a calm, well-socialized dog who is comfortable around people and other animals. His assessment matches what the family and their neighbors have said for years, and it gave the coalition confidence that a sanctuary placement is the right fit for him.The effort to place Thunder has drawn support from across Colorado's animal-welfare community. A coalition of rescues and nonprofits, led by No Kill Colorado, helped arrange the placement, and several groups have written letters backing the sanctuary as the right home for him. That kind of coordinated support, the organizers say, is what makes a permanent placementlike this one possible.Davyd Smith, executive director of No Kill Colorado, has helped guide the effort and will continue to coordinate with the sanctuary as Thunder makes the move. The organization works to expand humane, life-saving options for dogs in Colorado, and it points to Thunder's placement as an example of what those options can look like when families, rescues, and sanctuaries work together toward the same goal.For the family, the placement brings relief and gratitude. They describe Thunder as a member of their household and say their focus throughout has been simple: making sure he has a safe, permanent home where he is cared for and known."Thunder has been part of my family since he was a puppy, by my side through every kind of adventure," said Danielle Gallegos, Thunder's owner. "He is gentle and he is loved, and I am grateful that a vetted sanctuary is ready to give him a safe home for the rest of his life. Knowing he will be cared for means everything to us.""A safe, permanent home is ready for Thunder," said Davyd Smith of No Kill Colorado. "Sanctuary placements like this one give dogs a secure, humane home for life, and that is exactly what our coalition works to make possible. Thunder deserves that, and so does every dog in his position.""Thunder is a calm, well-socialized dog who does well around people and around other animals," said Dr. James Crosby, who evaluated him. "A secure sanctuary is a good outcome for a dog like him, and it gives him the room and the routine to thrive."Base Camp Eden's offer to provide Thunder a permanent home is ready now. The family, the sanctuary, and the coalition say the next step is completing his move so he can settle into the place that will be his home for the rest of his life, surrounded by the same steady care and attention he has always known.

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