Fremont County DUI Task Force focusing on impaired driving July 3-5

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will patrol for impaired drivers Friday through Sunday during the Independence Day weekend.

“Please slow down, be considerate and focus on driving safely, following the speed limit and making sure you and everyone else are buckled up,” said Lieutenant Amy Fyler of the Riverton Police Department.

There have been seven impaired driving fatalities in Fremont County in 2026.

"We've got to do better, Fremont County. Have a plan, or call SafeRide," said Cody Beers, Wyoming Department of Transportation public relations specialist in Riverton.

In 2026, task force operations in Fremont County have yielded 1,330 traffic stops and 12 arrests of impaired drivers.

Law enforcement officers remind everyone to never drive impaired and to always wear a seat belt.

SafeRide operates on weekends in Lander and Riverton, and will be available this weekend, so call SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782). Rides are free.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA Wind River police departments.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- It is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or use a ride sharing service or SafeRide to arrive home safely;

-- Contact SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782);

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take his/her keys and assist your friend in arriving home safely.