Construction to resume on Wyoming 120 northwest of Thermopolis

Highway improvements are scheduled to resume July 6 on a $7.2 million project northwest of Thermopolis on Wyoming Highway 120.

Prime contractor Croell, Inc., of Cheyenne will reconstruct the highway between mileposts 7.8 and 8.3, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Andrew Freeman of Thermopolis.

The contractor will excavate a half-mile of highway to dirt grade, install several pipes and then rebuild the highway. After reconstruction, the contractor's schedule calls for highway paving later this summer.

"Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes," Freeman said. "We will have one-lane traffic, with traffic controlled by flaggers."

Freeman said landowners will have access to their properties and mailboxes during the reconstruction of the half-mile of highway.

The 5.15-mile project includes asphalt milling and overlay, isolated reconstruction, aggregate surfacing, grading, fencing, traffic control, stormwater drainage and chip sealing of Wyoming 120 and Wyoming 170 beginning at milepost 4.21 between Thermopolis and Meeteetse.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the bid to Croell, Inc., in October 2025.

Contract completion is June 30, 2027.