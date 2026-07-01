‘Connecting Fore a Cause’ Returns and Encourages Golfers to Takes a Swing Toward Stability for Local Families

Community Housing Network’s fourth annual charity golf outing supports affordable housing and housing stability across Michigan.

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Housing Network hosts its fourth annual Connecting Fore a Cause presented by Oakwood Construction charity golf outing Friday, July 24, at Fountains Golf & Banquet in Clarkston.“Connecting Fore a Cause is more than a golf outing. It is a meaningful opportunity for our community to come together around the belief that everyone deserves a safe, stable and affordable place to call home,” said Kirsten Elliott, CEO of Community Housing Network. “Every golfer, sponsor and supporter helps us continue opening doors for families, children, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as individuals simply facing some of life’s most challenging moments.”Presented by Oakwood Construction, the event brings together more than 100 golfers, business leaders and community supporters for a full day on the course in support of Community Housing Network’s mission to help people live in affordable homes and build thriving communities.Proceeds from the outing support CHN’s work to prevent homelessness, provide housing assistance, develop affordable housing, connect people to essential resources and advocate for housing stability across the region.The event includes an 18-hole scramble, a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar, breakfast, strolling lunch, dinner buffet, yacht rock DJ, prizes, games and networking. More than 92 golfers have already registered, and fewer than eight foursomes remain.Foursomes are available for $600, individual golfer registration is $150 and sponsorship opportunities begin at $250. Sponsorships offer local businesses and organizations the opportunity to connect with golfers, community leaders and supporters while advancing a mission that matters.Community Housing Network thanks Oakwood Construction for serving as this year’s presenting sponsor.In 2025, Community Housing Network helped 23,446 people, including more than 7,500 children, remain housed or find a stable home. Through $13.2 million invested locally, families avoided displacement, people with disabilities lived safely in the community and individuals regained footing during difficult moments.Fountains Golf & Banquet is located at 6060 Maybee Rd. in the Village of Clarkston.Registration and sponsorship opportunities are available at https://communityhousingnetwork.org/connecting-fore-a-cause/ Past event photos are available here About Community Housing NetworkCommunity Housing Network is a Troy-based nonprofit that empowers people to live in affordable homes to help build thriving communities. Last year the organization helped more than 23,000 metro Detroiters, investing $13.2 million into the community so children, families, people with disabilities and other vulnerable populations can live in stable, dignified homes. Community Housing Network has developed six affordable living communities throughout metro Detroit and has built - or is building - affordable living communities statewide in cities including Saule Ste. Marie, Petosky and Port Huron. For more information, visit CommunityHousingNetwork.org ###

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