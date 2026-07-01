Flamelit Delivers First Contract Wins Since Acquisition, Validating the Strategy and Building Momentum for Growth

Creating value, one milestone at a time.

Government contracts take time. With new contracts of $640k emerging, these wins validate the Flamelit acquisition, building for scale, investment and growth.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCID: GCEI) today announced a series of new customer engagements and strategic partnerships that demonstrate continued momentum across government modernization, workforce transformation, healthcare AI, and commercial artificial intelligence. While several of the initial contracts are modest in size, each establishes a foundation for significantly larger opportunities and supports the company’s strategy of building scalable AI platforms with long-term recurring revenue potential.Flamelit Selected to Support Innovative AI-Skilled Federal Workforce InitiativeFlamelit has been selected as a strategic sourcing partner for a workforce development initiative aimed at building the next generation of AI-skilled technology professionals for the U.S. Federal Government.The initial paid engagement will recruit and qualify the first ten candidates for a competency-based hiring pilot focused on technical ability, AI-assisted development, product thinking, and practical engineering skills. The program is expected to generate $100,000 annually as the government scales hiring and could reshape how federal technology talent is identified and hired.To support this effort, Flamelit is developing Talent Source AI™, an AI-powered recruiting, assessment, training, and placement platform designed to identify high-potential professionals, evaluate capability, deliver competency-based training, and connect candidates with mission-driven opportunities.Flamelit Selected to Support $14 Billion VA Healthcare Transformation ContractFlamelit has signed a subcontracting agreement with Lucky Rabbit to provide AI and Data Science services under the Veterans Health Administration Integrated Healthcare Transformation (IHT) 2.0 contract, a 10-year, $14 billion vehicle supporting digital modernization, health informatics, enterprise technology, and healthcare transformation across the Department of Veterans Affairs.The agreement expands Flamelit’s federal healthcare footprint and positions the company to support one of the government’s largest healthcare technology initiatives. Flamelit projects approximately $400,000 in annual revenue from this opportunity, with room for further upside as the work expands.AI Growth Lab Secures First Commercial CustomerWithin its first week of launch, Flamelit’s AI Growth Lab signed its first customer engagement with Code360, a digital services company focused on Health IT, cloud engineering, software development, business intelligence, and IT modernization. The engagement is expected to generate $60,000 in annual revenue.The win validates demand for AI Growth Lab, Flamelit’s AI-powered business development platform that combines opportunity intelligence, AI-assisted proposal development, rapid prototyping, and growth engineering to help organizations accelerate business development and win new work.Flamelit Launches Legal Rights Intelligence and Revenue Optimization PlatformFlamelit signed a commercial engagement to develop an AI-powered Legal Rights Intelligence and Revenue Optimization Platform.The platform will unify legal agreements, ownership records, revenue data and financial information into a single intelligence layer that helps organizations improve rights management, optimize revenue, reduce complexity and generate actionable business insights. The engagement is expected to generate approximately $80,000 in annual recurring revenue.Building a Real Business on ScheduleTogether, these engagements show Flamelit’s strategy of pairing high-value services and proprietary AI platforms that can scale across government and commercial markets.“This quarter demonstrates that we are building a real business with a real plan and executing against it on schedule,” said Dr. Earl Azimov, CEO of GCEI. “We are making measurable progress across operations, sales, investor relations, and communications while converting that momentum into customer engagements, strategic partnerships, and scalable AI capabilities.”As organizations continue adopting AI, Flamelit remains focused on practical, production-ready solutions that deliver measurable business value and recurring revenue.About Global Clean Energy, Inc. (GCEI)Global Clean Energy drives the transition to sustainable infrastructure through innovative AI, energy solutions, and resilience technologies.Statements in this release may be regarded, in certain instances, as "forward-looking statements" pursuant to certain sections of the Securities Act 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act 1934, respectively. "Forward-looking statements" are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made, and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including, but not limited to delays, difficulties, changed strategies, or unanticipated factors or circumstances affecting Global Clean Energy Inc. and its business. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will ever prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements contained herein. Global Clean Energy Inc. will not republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.For more information, please contact:Global Clean Energy, Inc.Investor Relations: Info@ globalcleanenergy.net Phone: 713-852-7474globalcleanenergy.net | flamelit.tech

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