As America Faces Growing Loneliness Epidemic, Wyoming Organization Invites Veterans to Rediscover Purpose and Community

Veterans Talking to Veterans (VTTV), a Wyoming nonprofit that trains veterans as coaches for other veterans

August Summit to Feature Governor's Keynote and PBS Documentary on Wyoming Veteran's Vietnam War Journey

We often think resilience is something we build individually. In reality, resilience is strengthened through trusted relationships and community.” — Ryan Elledge, Executive Director

DUBOIS, WY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Surgeon General's recent advisory on loneliness and isolation highlighted what many communities have already been witnessing—people are more connected digitally than ever before, yet many feel increasingly disconnected from one another. For veterans, that sense of isolation can be especially profound after leaving military service, where camaraderie, shared purpose, and trust were woven into everyday life.To help rebuild those connections and strengthen resilience and well-being, Wyoming-based nonprofit Veterans Talking to Veterans VTTV ) is bringing together veterans, their families and community supporters during its third-annual Stronger Together Summit taking place August 1st at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, Wyoming."Military service creates relationships unlike any other," said Ryan Elledge, VTTV’s Executive Director. "Many veterans miss that sense of belonging after leaving the military. The Stronger Together Summit is about creating a place where those connections can be rediscovered and new ones can begin."Unlike traditional conferences that focus primarily on presentations and information, the Stronger Together Summit is intentionally designed around connection. Veterans, spouses, military families, and supporters will gather not only to learn, but to spend time together, share stories, reflect on service, and build relationships that often continue long after the event ends.The summit will feature:• A keynote address by Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon• The renowned Wind River Dancers• A vendor and community expo• A veteran coach graduation ceremony• A dinner and Wyoming PBS screening of a documentary following U.S. Army Lieutenant Lee Alley's journey home from VietnamHosted at the National Museum of Military Vehicles, in the shadow of Wyoming's mountains, the Summit will provide veterans an opportunity to step away from the demands of everyday life and experience something increasingly rare: genuine conversation, shared experiences, and the camaraderie that has always been part of military service."We often think resilience is something we build individually," Elledge said. "In reality, resilience is strengthened through trusted relationships and community. Sometimes the most important thing we can offer another veteran is simply the opportunity to be understood."VTTV has witnessed that principle firsthand through its veteran-led coaching groups, where conversations often grow into friendships, support networks, and renewed purpose."Service may end," Elledge said, "but the bonds it creates never have to."Veterans, active-duty service members, National Guard, reservists, spouses, military families, caregivers, and community supporters are invited to attend.To register and view the full event schedule, visit the VTTV website.For more on VTTV's work, listen to Wyoming Public Radio's feature story on the program About Veterans Talking to VeteransVeterans Talking to Veterans (VTTV) is a Wyoming-based nonprofit organization that trains veterans and military spouses as professional trauma-informed coaches and facilitates veteran-led coaching groups that strengthen connection, resilience, and purpose. Through weekly meetings, coach training, and community initiatives, VTTV helps veterans build lasting relationships and supportive communities where no veteran has to stand alone.

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