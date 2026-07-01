Senate Honors Court Appointed Special Advocates

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) hosted CASA Day at the Capitol during the recent fiscal session.

The event opened with remarks from Senator Jonathan Dismang and Representative Jeremy Wooldridge. Following the program, CASA program leaders from across the state met with legislators to share their vision and highlight the critical role CASA plays in advocating for children in foster care.

Senator Dismang also hosted CASA representatives on the floor of the Senate chamber. He sponsored bill SR 13, to recognize Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month and to commend CASA programs.

In Arkansas, there are approximately 58,000 investigations of child abuse and maltreatment each year, resulting in more than 5,000 children in foster care in 2025. CASA programs served approximately 2,780 of those children with the support of a trained volunteer advocate.

CASA advocates are often one of the only consistent adults in a child’s life during a time of crisis. Volunteers dedicate 6 to 10 hours each month getting to know the child, engaging with foster and biological families, and gathering critical information to ensure judges can make the most informed decisions possible for each child’s future.

A child may go through different foster families during the process. Celeste Davis, advocacy director, said “…they change foster families, so think about that – they change towns, so they are changing churches, they are changing schools, they are changing teachers, coaches, neighborhoods. But the CASA volunteer follows them everywhere. That one person will always be there, advocating for them.”

CASA is part of a national network of programs that recruit, train, and support volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Their work helps move children toward safe, stable, and permanent homes.

CASA volunteers come from all walks of life with a variety of professional, educational, and ethnic backgrounds. Some are retired educators or social workers, and some volunteer while working full-time or going to school. Regardless of their backgrounds or training, all of them simply want to help the most vulnerable members of their community. Because the children served by CASA volunteers are diverse in background and need, CASA strives to recruit volunteers diverse in skill and background.

CASA volunteers are thoroughly trained and well-supported by professional staff to help them through each case.

CASA Day at the Capitol provided an opportunity for lawmakers and community leaders to better understand the foster care system and the urgent need for continued support of advocacy programs that serve vulnerable children across Arkansas.

CASA programs currently serve every county in Arkansas through a network of 22 local programs, ensuring that children across the state have access to trained, dedicated advocates.

To be a CASA volunteer, a person must be 21 years of age or older, pass a background check which includes a central registry child maltreatment check, go through pre-service training, and have an open heart and mind for children and families.

For more information about CASA, visit https://arcourts.gov/administration/arjdc/casa.

26 Jun 2026