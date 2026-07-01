Summit School Services Leads the Way with Full Fleet Implementation of Samsara Safety Technology

Buses to be Fully Equipped by Fall of 2026

By leveraging Samsara’s advanced, intelligent safety monitoring technology, we can further safeguard our students and build even greater trust with parents and our school district partners.” — Adam Silbernagel, Senior Vice President of IT, Summit School Services

WARRENVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- By fall of this year, the full fleet of Summit’s local operating entities, such as Durham School Services, Petermann Bus, and Stock Transportation, will be equipped with Samsara’s state-of-the-art fleet and safety management technology – positioning Summit as one of the first providers in the student transportation industry to complete the outfitting process of its entire fleet. Samsara is a leading provider of cloud-based technology that uses connected sensors, cameras, and software to give real-time visibility into fleet operations, safety performance, and asset tracking.This fleetwide implementation showcases Summit’s commitment to student safety, operational excellence, and continued innovation as a leading student transportation provider. It also marks a major milestone that will have a positive impact not only on Summit and our local operating entities, but also the communities we serve and the broader student transportation industry.Once complete, the addition of Samsara’s technology will:• Further catapult our local operating entities to the forefront as industry leaders in safety and operational excellence.• Bolster and advance the safety of our student riders, drivers, and the communities we serve across our operations nationwide.• Challenge and improve current industry safety standards and set new benchmarks in safety innovation.“Our teams have always prided themselves on being leaders in not only the industry, but also in their communities and among their peers,” said Adam Silbernagel, Senior Vice President of IT, Summit School Services. “Being the first student transportation provider of our size to complete the installation of Samsara across our entire fleet reaffirms our strong commitment to student safety. It also further solidifies our position as a leading student transportation provider in North America.“Samsara’s cutting-edge technology, which is customizable to fit the needs of each school district, includes advanced dashcams – an important tool to further advance safety for both students and drivers and to provide parents, school districts, and communities with greater peace of mind.Dashcams• Dual facing cameras with high-definition video and sound, which includes 360° in-cab visibility.• Real-time detections for driver support, such as mobile phone usage warnings and forward collision detection, providing greater coaching opportunities.Additionally, dashcams feature cloud-based data storage for quick and direct access to recordings for incident clarity and maintaining reliable, excellent service.With the support of Samsara’s intelligent dashcams, school districts and parents can be rest assured that driving behaviors are reviewed, reinforced, and, when needed, coached timely and thoroughly. Based on research and data from similar fleets, Samsara has reported that its technology has helped accident rates drop by up to 50%, mobile phone usage drop by up to 81%, and following distance reduced by up to 67%.“Safety is and will always be a core value of ours. This integration of Samsara is a clear reflection of that,” said Adam Silbernagel, Senior Vice President of IT, Summit School Services. “By leveraging Samsara’s advanced, intelligent safety monitoring technology, we can further safeguard our students and build even greater trust with parents and our school district partners. As a strong advocate for safer, smarter student transportation, we will continue to push the envelope and raise the bar in safety standards to help transport students to school every day safely, on time, and ready to learn.”The integration of Samsara’s technology is another step in Summit’s launch of Catalyst, Summit’s powerful, next‑generation technology stack built to elevate every student ride. Catalyst will deliver real-time GPS tracking, dynamic route optimization, and driver behavior monitoring to help keep buses efficient, safe, and on schedule.-END-Summit School Services sets the standard for safe, reliable student transportation across North America. As the parent organization to trusted local operators including Durham School Services, Stock Transportation, and Petermann Bus, Summit supports over 360 school districts. Driven by our five values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Communities, and Culture, we deliver transportation that works consistently, reliably, and without disruption.

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