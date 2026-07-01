MINK (Missouri Iowa Nebraska Kansas) Local Roads Meeting Save the Date

The 2026 MINK Local Roads Meeting will be held September 16-17, 2026, in St. Joseph, MO. Please see the SAVE THE DATE for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.