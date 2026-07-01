Reserve Met; Bidding Opens at $6M for Iconic New York City Penthouse Atop Hampshire House—Steps from Billionaires Row

Penthouse hidden within iconic copper roof to sell via Concierge Auctions' Developer Services division in cooperation with Nest Seekers International

his is the kind of trophy asset that commands global attention––not only because of its coveted location overlooking Central Park, but because opportunities to acquire and customize...” — Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that the reserve has been met and bidding is officially open at $6 million for the three-level penthouse crowning the historic Hampshire House at 150 Central Park South, one of Manhattan’s most recognizable residential addresses overlooking Central Park. Offered in cooperation with Tal Reznick of Nest Seekers International and originally listed for $18.75 million, bidding will culminate 14 July via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com. The sale represents one of the few remaining opportunities to acquire and transform a trophy residence hidden within one of New York City's most iconic skylines.

“The moment bidding opens is when a property like this truly comes to life. Buyers have a rare opportunity to compete for one of the most distinctive residential offerings in all of New York City,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. "This is the kind of trophy asset that commands global attention––not only because of its coveted location overlooking Central Park, but because opportunities to acquire and customize an entire three-level penthouse atop one of Manhattan’s most iconic buildings simply do not exist elsewhere. Through our transparent, time-defined auction process, we’re bringing together qualified buyers from around the world to compete for a truly irreplaceable property.”

“The scale, rarity, and extraordinary Central Park setting of this customizable penthouse make it one of the most compelling residential opportunities in Manhattan," said Reznick. "The luxury market continues to reward truly irreplaceable properties, and opportunities like this have become increasingly rare. It's not just the location—it's the chance to reimagine nearly 9,000 square feet atop one of New York City's most iconic buildings with approved plans already in place. There simply isn't another offering that combines this level of architectural potential, history, and visibility overlooking Central Park."

“The Hampshire House roofline is one of the defining silhouettes of the Manhattan skyline, yet very few people realize there is an extraordinary residence tucked within it,” said SPAN principal, Peter Pelsinski. “This project is about more than creating a remarkable home––it’s about thoughtfully reimagining a hidden piece of New York architectural history while preserving the character that has made the building iconic for nearly a century.”

Part of Concierge Auctions’ Developer Services division, the offering includes a rare package of pre-approved plans and permits, allowing buyers to move forward with an extraordinary custom residence while benefiting from an accelerated acquisition timeline. The division specializes in helping developers and owners efficiently sell luxury inventory through competitive, data-driven auction strategies that complement traditional brokerage marketing.

Positioned 37 floors above Central Park South, the rare three-story penthouse presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a true legacy atop one of the most iconic roofs in New York City. Hidden behind Hampshire House's instantly recognizable copper roofline—a silhouette familiar to millions yet home to a residence few New Yorkers even realize exists—the offering combines architectural history with extraordinary redevelopment potential. Offered with award-winning plans by SPAN Architecture, an international firm that has built a reputation for seamlessly blending architecture, interior, and landscape design, the shell-space encompasses approximately 9,000 square feet for the total work scope, including 1,200 square feet of exterior living space across three dramatic levels, including expansive terraces overlooking Central Park. The offering includes an extensive package of previously approved plans and permits, providing a substantial foundation for future development, subject to any required renewals or approvals by the building and relevant authorities.

Originally developed in the 1930s, Hampshire House remains one of Central Park South’s most architecturally distinctive and prestigious white-glove cooperatives. Instantly recognizable by its iconic copper roofline, the building has long been synonymous with privacy, exclusivity, and timeless New York luxury, attracting notable residents from the worlds of business, entertainment, and culture. Just steps from Billionaire’s Row, residents enjoy immediate access to Central Park, Columbus Circle, Fifth Avenue shopping, and Manhattan’s premier dining and cultural institutions.

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



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