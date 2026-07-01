Influential Women Launches Masterclass on Prioritization, Productivity, and Building Resilience at Work

Leadership coach and trainer Jennifer Recla shares practical strategies for managing competing priorities, reducing overwhelm, and creating sustainable success.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women recently launched Navigating Your Workload: Prioritization & Resilience , a masterclass featuring Jennifer Recla, leadership coach, trainer, and founder of Recla Coaching & Consulting.Why So Many Professionals Feel OverwhelmedMost productivity challenges don't begin with poor time management.They begin with too many competing priorities.Professionals today are expected to juggle increasing workloads, constant interruptions, overflowing inboxes, back-to-back meetings, and shifting priorities—all while continuing to deliver results. The challenge often isn't working harder; it's knowing where to focus.Without a clear system for organizing work and protecting time, even the most capable leaders can become reactive, spending their days responding to urgent requests instead of making meaningful progress on what matters most.Over time, this cycle contributes to stress, decision fatigue, reduced productivity, and burnout.Creating a more sustainable approach to work begins with learning how to prioritize intentionally, minimize distractions, and build the resilience needed to navigate change with confidence.What This Masterclass OffersDrawing from more than 15 years of experience in leadership development, coaching, mentoring, and organizational training, Recla introduces a practical framework for managing workload through three essential practices: getting organized, taking control of distractions, and strengthening resilience.Through actionable strategies, practical examples, and immediately applicable tools, participants learn how to organize their responsibilities, make better decisions about where to invest their time, and develop habits that support long-term success.Participants will learn:How to capture and organize work using a reliable task management systemPractical strategies for prioritizing tasks based on importance rather than urgencyHow to use the Eisenhower Matrix to improve decision-making and productivityTechniques for reducing distractions by managing email, meetings, notifications, and interruptionsHow to establish healthy boundaries that protect focus and improve effectivenessPractical planning habits that create greater organization and clarityMindfulness and resilience strategies for navigating stress and preventing burnoutSustainable practices for creating more focus, confidence, and impact at workThe masterclass also provides professionals with practical tools for strengthening their relationship with time, creating intentional work habits, and building the mental capacity to lead, collaborate, and perform more effectively.Why This Matters NowAs organizations continue to navigate rapid change, increasing demands, and evolving workplace expectations, professionals are being asked to accomplish more with limited time and resources.At the same time, workplace distractions have become more persistent than ever. Constant notifications, digital communication, competing priorities, and growing workloads make it increasingly difficult to focus on meaningful work.Developing sustainable productivity habits is no longer simply about efficiency—it is essential for maintaining well-being, strengthening leadership, and preventing burnout.Throughout the session, Recla emphasizes that productivity isn't about doing more. It's about doing what matters most. By learning how to prioritize intentionally, manage distractions effectively, and strengthen resilience, professionals can reclaim valuable time, improve performance, and create greater impact both personally and professionally.About Influential WomenInfluential Women is a media platform dedicated to spotlighting women leaders, founders, and experts across industries. Through masterclasses, podcasts, editorial features, and thought leadership content, Influential Women creates structured opportunities for women to publish, speak, and teach directly from their own experience, elevating women as primary voices rather than subjects of commentary.To register for the masterclass, visit: Influential Women Masterclasses Connect with Jennifer ReclaWebsite: https://www.jenrecla.com/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jenniferrecla/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JenRecla

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