Nearly 1.6M Children Have Received Food Assistance

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that nearly 1.6 million low-income children have already received summer food assistance totaling $189 million as part of the 2026 Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (Summer EBT) program. The program provides $120 per child to eligible families to help pay for food during the summer, when students lose access to free school meals.

“Making sure every young person has the nourishment they need to thrive is central to my fight to invest in our children’s future and make life more affordable for New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “At a time when vital nutrition programs like SNAP face continued attacks in Washington, Summer EBT puts money back in the pockets of New York’s working families, helping them afford to buy healthy food during the summer months when schools are out of session and many children lose access to free school meals.”

Summer EBT benefits began being issued in mid-June and will continue to be sent to families through the summer and to the end of the year. When completed, approximately $240 million in food assistance is expected to be issued to an estimated 2 million school-aged children.

Most eligible children receive the benefits automatically. However, some families may need to apply. New Yorkers are encouraged to learn more about eligibility and apply, if necessary, before the September 8 deadline.

While Washington Republicans have sought to weaken programs designed to help assist those in need, Governor Hochul has remained focused on fighting to make life more affordable for families in New York. Governor Hochul has been laser-focused on protecting the dollars that New Yorkers depend on and ensuring they can access resources necessary to uplift them and their families.

Governor Hochul secured $51 million for the Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program (HPNAP), $15 million to expand HPNAP to regional food banks and pantries, and $55 million for the Nourish NY program in the FY27 State Budget. This is on top of the $65 million announced in October for emergency food assistance that will reinforce New York’s network of vital food bank and pantry partners. Governor Hochul also secured $395 million to reimburse the cost of school meals served in FY 2027, a $55 million year-to-year increase that continues the implementation of the Universal Free School Meals (UFSM) program that was enacted in the FY26 Budget. In addition, with the Governor's funding commitment, New York becomes one of just a handful of states transitioning to secure chip-based EBT card technology to help protect SNAP recipients from skimming.

Administered by the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, Summer EBT is a federally funded program aimed at reducing hunger and food insecurity among children who are unable to access free and reduced-price school meals during the summertime when school is out. Eligible families with school-age children will receive a one-time payment of $120 per child as part of this summer’s program.

Research has shown that providing families with summer food benefits reduces childhood hunger and promotes better nutrition. A demonstration project tested by the USDA found that Summer EBT decreased the number of kids with very low food security by one-third.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “Summer EBT has become an essential tool in our fight against food insecurity among New York’s most vulnerable children. By providing vital nutrition support to children from lower-income families during the summer when free breakfast and lunch are not available, the program helps ensure children receive the healthy food they need to thrive during the summer and start the school year in the fall ready to learn. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for prioritizing programs that reduce hunger and food insecurity and for her unwavering support for New York’s children and families.”

Eligible children receive Summer EBT food benefits on an EBT card that their families can use just like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Summer EBT food benefits can be used to buy food like fruits, vegetables, meat, whole grains, and dairy at authorized retail food stores, farmers markets, and anywhere else SNAP is accepted.

All eligible households are sent a letter before they receive their benefits. Eligible households who used their Summer EBT card in 2025 will receive their benefits on the same card as last year. Children who are new to the program in 2026 or did not spend their 2025 benefit will receive a new card. For information on replacement cards, visit the Summer EBT website.

To be eligible, a child must attend a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program and meet the income requirements for free/reduced-price school meals.

Most children who are eligible – including recipients of SNAP, Public Assistance, or Medicaid — will automatically receive Summer EBT and do not need to apply.

Other eligible families may need to apply to receive benefits for their children.

The benefits are available on Summer EBT food benefits cards for 122 days after the date they were issued. All unused benefits are removed from the card after this time. Recipients should use their benefits soon after they receive them.

In addition to mailing eligibility letters to households before benefits are issued, texting reminders to use benefits after they are issued, and sending texts and emails with other important Summer EBT updates, OTDA is working with school districts, nutrition support advocates, and other community partners across the state to increase public awareness of Summer EBT. OTDA is also working with the State Office of Customer Experience and other state agencies on cross-agency outreach — including promotions on the ny.gov website and at Thruway Authority rest stops, Department of Labor career centers, and statewide Department of Motor Vehicles locations — to meet families where they are and increase public awareness of this important benefit for New York’s families. A variety of outreach materials are available at: https://otda.ny.gov/programs/summer-ebt/school-provider-information/

To learn more about Summer EBT benefits and eligibility or to apply, visit ny.gov/SummerEBT. Applications for Summer 2026 benefits must be submitted by September 8, 2026.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “No child should ever go hungry, which is why I have always fought to secure federal funding for the Summer EBT program. I’m grateful that Governor Hochul has already delivered $189 million to nearly 1.6 million children across New York State this summer. With so many New Yorkers struggling to make ends meet this summer, federal funding for hungry kids is more critical than ever. And as the Republicans’ draconian cuts to federal nutrition assistance take effect, it is more important than ever that we use every lever we have available to help feed children across the state.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “As Trump and Republicans slash the food assistance New Yorkers rely on, I'm proud to stand with Governor Hochul to keep our children fed and deliver for New York. I applaud Governor Hochul for her tremendous efforts to provide universal free school meals during the school year, and with school out for the summer, this critical Summer EBT funding will continue to provide federal food assistance to eligible students and families. I am proud to have fought to make this federal program permanent and to ensure that young New Yorkers can continue to have access to food during the summer months.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “When school is out for the summer, no child should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to making life more affordable for New York families and ensuring children have access to the healthy meals they need to learn, grow, and thrive.”

Representative Grace Meng said, "Summer EBT benefits are essential for families who depend on school meal programs to make sure their kids can eat breakfast and lunch. I commend Governor Hochul for taking action to combat hunger across the state and for helping fill the nutrition gap that occurs when school is out of session. While Republicans in Washington are throwing hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers off food assistance and cutting taxes for billionaires, Democrats won’t let our children go hungry. In Congress, I am continuing my fight to bring money back to Queens and strengthen federal food assistance programs like SNAP, which are lifelines for families. Whether it’s my bipartisan Hot Foods Act or Ending Stolen SNAP Benefits Act, I won’t stop working until every New York household can put food on the table for every meal.”

Representative George Latimer said, “In some states, children on summer break have no guarantee of eating three meals every day. However, in New York, almost 1.6 million children have already received food assistance through Governor Hochul and the state of New York this summer. I am proud to support the critical summer EBT program, and have cosponsored the Summer Meals for Kids Act, which would integrate Summer EBT with the National School Lunch Program. I’m proud of my state and believe all kids across our country should enjoy their summers without worrying where their next meal is coming from."

Representative Tim Kennedy said, “Once again New York is stepping up where Washington has failed, making sure nearly 1.6 million children don’t go hungry when school is out and families aren’t left to shoulder rising grocery costs on their own. While New York invests in our children’s health, nutrition, and future, Republicans in Washington are defending an immoral agenda that has resulted in the largest cuts to nutritional assistance in American history, all to bankroll tax breaks for billionaires. I’m proud to support Governor Hochul’s Affordability Agenda as the Empire State continues to lead by example.”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, "The 2026 Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (Summer EBT) program administered by OTDA gives eligible families $120 per child to purchase food during the summer while schools are out of session. The money will ensure that nearly 2 million children in low-income families across New York state will not be hungry. I commend Governor Hochul for allocating $240 million so that our children can enjoy their summer without the fear of hunger. I encourage all parents to spend the money because no child should be hungry in New York.”

Assemblymember Maritza Davila said, "I commend Governor Kathy Hochul for her continued commitment to ensuring no child goes hungry during the summer months through the Summer EBT program, which is already helping nearly 1.6 million children access healthy food. Right now too many families are struggling with the rising cost of everything in their lives from housing, medical care and especially food costs. This critical assistance helps parents put food on the table. As Chair of the Assembly Social Services Committee, I am proud to support the Summer EBT program.”

No Kid Hungry New York Director Rachel Sabella said, “Summer EBT is one of the most effective tools we have to combat childhood hunger during the summer months, when many children lose access to the school meals they rely on. As food costs continue to rise and proposed federal cuts threaten SNAP and other nutrition programs, Summer EBT is more important than ever. In addition to helping eligible families put healthy food on the table, these benefits strengthen local economies by allowing recipients to spend them at neighborhood grocery stores, farmers markets, and other local businesses. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued leadership in ensuring New York families can access these vital benefits, helping children stay healthy, active, and ready to learn while supporting communities across the state.”

United Way of New York City Chief Executive Officer Grace Bonilla said, “For many working families, summer brings higher grocery bills at a time when household budgets are already stretched thin. Summer EBT helps ease that burden by ensuring children can continue accessing healthy food when school is out. We thank Governor Hochul for investing in New York’s children and families. Reducing barriers to food helps children learn, grow, and thrive—and gives parents one less impossible choice to make.”

Robin Hood Chief Executive Officer Richard R. Buery, Jr., said, “For low-income families in New York, summer can mean real hardship. It’s a time when school meals disappear and budgets are stretched thin. Governor Hochul’s Summer EBT program is a meaningful response to that challenge, delivering real dollars to nearly two million children who need it. We applaud this commitment to New York’s kids and families.”

Hunger Free America Chief Executive Officer Joel Berg said, “Hungry kids are the only kids who dread, instead of relish, summer vacations off from school because the vast majority of NYS children who receive school meals over the school year don’t receive government-funded food at summer meals sites when schools are closed. That’s why the federally-funded Summer EBT program is so critical in closing this gap. We applaud Governor Hochul for highlighting this vital program.”

Hunger Solutions New York Chief Executive Officer Andrés Vives said, “Summer EBT provides vital food resources for families with eligible children during the summer months, when many kids lose access to free school meals. As grocery prices continue to rise, these added resources will make a tangible difference in families’ budgets. Summer EBT helps children get the food they need to stay healthy and be ready to learn when they return to school in the fall. We commend Governor Hochul, state lawmakers, and the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance for their commitment to this critical program.”

New York Health Foundation Senior Program Officer Julia McCarthy said, “Summer should be a happy time of year for children. But, it is hard to be happy when you are hungry, and recent cuts to SNAP will make this summer even harder for families. New York Health Foundation is proud that our State offers Summer EBT to help children access healthy foods and proud to have supported the development of a platform that helps families check if they may qualify for this benefit.”

Schuyler Center for Analysis and Advocacy President and Chief Executive Officer Kate Breslin said, “When the school year ends, so does access to the free school meals millions of children depend on. Summer EBT helps fill that gap — putting $120 per child into the hands of eligible families. Summer EBT is expected to reach nearly 2 million school-age children across New York. This is especially important at a moment when the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reports, ‘a remarkable increase in food insecurity, particularly among households with young children.’ Every child should be able to eat well, no matter the season.”