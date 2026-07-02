McClain Bank Partners with Zelus to Modernize New Account Opening with SNAP

Agreement brings purpose-built automation to McClain Bank’s technology platform, eliminating errors and delivering a faster, more consistent customer experience

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zelus Automation Platform today announced a five-year agreement with McClain Bank to deploy SNAP — the Simple New Account Platform — across its branch network. Specifically developed for Jack Henry’s CIF 20/20 and Silverlake core banking platforms, SNAP integrates directly through jXchange. This allows McClain Bank to replace manual account opening workflows with a guided, intelligent process bankers can learn quickly and easily.Under the agreement, McClain Bank will deploy SNAP across its branch network to streamline and modernize the new account opening process — one of the most critical and time-intensive touchpoints in retail banking. By automating manual, repetitive steps and intelligently guiding bankers through each stage of account origination, the solution is expected to reduce account opening time significantly, minimize data entry errors, and free bankers to focus on building meaningful customer relationships.“For too long, our bankers have navigated a manual, time-consuming account opening process that creates unnecessary friction for our customers. Automating those steps in partnership with Zelus and their SNAP solution frees our team to focus on relationships and personal service — and a better experience for our bankers means a better experience for every customer who walks through our doors.”— Donald Sherman, CEO, McClain BankThe Zelus platform guides bankers through a streamlined, intelligent workflow that surfaces the right questions at the right time, pre-fills information where possible, validates data in real time, and ensures compliance requirements are met — all within a single, intuitive interface. The result is a banker experience designed to reduce friction, shorten training cycles, and increase first-time-right rates on new account applications.For McClain Bank customers, the impact will be equally tangible: shorter wait times, fewer requests to re-supply information, and a smoother, more professional onboarding experience that builds confidence and trust from the very first interaction."We built Zelus to solve one of banking's most persistent challenges — the gap between what bankers need to do and the tools they have to do it with. McClain Bank understood immediately that transforming the account opening experience isn't just an operational win; it's a competitive differentiator. We're proud to partner with them on this journey and look forward to delivering outcomes that matter — for their bankers, their customers, and their bottom line.— Russell Bond, CEO, Zelus Automation PlatformThe five-year term of the agreement reflects the long-term, strategic nature of the partnership and the shared commitment of both organizations to continuous improvement. Zelus will provide ongoing platform enhancements, dedicated implementation support, and change management resources to ensure McClain Bank realizes the full value of the agreement from day one.Deployment is expected to begin in Q3 2026, with full branch rollout completed by year-end.About Zelus Automation PlatformZelus is a banking automation and workflow intelligence company dedicated to transforming the operational experience of community and regional banks. Its platform empowers bankers to open accounts faster, serve customers more effectively, and operate with greater confidence and compliance. For more information, visit www.zap-llc.com or E-Mail to sales@zap-llc.com.About McClain BankMcClain Bank is a community-focused, family-owned bank that prides itself in providing modern technology along with old-fashioned customer service for over 104 years. For more information, visit www.mcclainbank.com

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