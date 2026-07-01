Commissioner Buckingham Announces General Land Office Adopt-A-Beach Program's Limited-Edition T-Shirt Sale

AUSTIN, Texas - Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. announced that the General Land Office's (GLO) Adopt-A-Beach (AAB) program limited-edition, graphic T-shirts are now on sale. Proceeds will help AAB purchase supplies for cleanup site volunteers and create educational outreach materials to teach the public about the harmful effects of marine debris to both people and sea life.

"As a Texan who grew up near the coast, I am passionate about ensuring that the GLO does our part to keep Texas beaches clean and safe, not only for the people who live there, but for the marine life that also calls our coastline home," said Commissioner Buckingham. "The GLO's Adopt-a-Beach program is the backbone of our cleanup, conservation, and beach safety efforts. So please join me in supporting this incredible program and preserving our beaches for future generations by getting your limited-edition T-shirt today."

Click the image below to order your limited-edition AAB t-shirt today:

This year, the Texas General Land Office (GLO) Adopt-A-Beach (AAB) program is celebrating 40 years of taking care of Texas beaches. In the 40 years since AAB began, more than 600,000 volunteers have picked up more than 10,000 tons of trash. Please join us as we continue to work together to keep Texas beaches clean and our habitats thriving!

In addition to the t-shirts, you may also purchase a limited edition boogie board, a once-in-a-lifetime design you'll want to take with you to the beach over and over again as you ride the waves every summer! Own your very own by clicking the image below:

About the Texas Adopt-A-Beach Program:

Texas Adopt-A-Beach is an all-volunteer beach cleanup program dedicated to keeping Texas beaches clean and educating our communities about the detrimental effects of marine debris on people and our environment. Since our first cleanup in 1986, more than 600,000 Texas Adopt-A-Beach volunteers have picked up more than 10,000 tons of trash from Texas beaches.

Adopt-A-Beach is a program of the Texas General Land Office Coastal Protection Division. The Texas General Land Office manages state lands, operates the Alamo, helps Texans recovering from natural disasters, helps fund Texas public education through the Permanent School Fund, provides benefits to Texas Veterans, and manages the vast Texas coast.

To stay up-to-date on upcoming Adopt-A-Beach events, sign up for the Adopt-A-Beach newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

RELATED: Land Commissioner Buckingham Encourages Texans to Support the GLO's Adopt-A-Beach Program with a Specialty License Plate

RELATED: Land Commissioner Buckingham Awards Over $39 Million for Coastal Preservation and Fortification Projects

# # #

Dr. Dawn Buckingham made history in 2022, winning a statewide election to become Texas' first female Land Commissioner. As Land Commissioner, Dr. Dawn Buckingham is committed to helping Texans after a disaster, supporting Texas energy, ensuring that every child in Texas receives a high-quality public education, serving Texas Veterans, and securing the border to keep our communities safe.