NUJ and sister unions launch public petition to protect BBC and its workers

The NUJ has joined forces with sister unions to launch a new petition calling on Matt Brittin, BBC director general, and the UK prime minister to back the BBC and its workers.

The petition responds to BBC plans to slash between 1,800-2,000 jobs as part of a 10% reduction to its total costs by the end of 2028-29. The first wave of proposed cuts will lead to a reduction of 550 roles across the BBC’s news, nations, and content teams and the loss of valued programming, including within Radio 4 and the World Service.

The petition is supported by the Broadcasting, Entertainment & Arts Unions (BEAU) - which includes Bectu, Equity, the Musicians' Union, the NUJ, and The Writers' Guild of Great Britain - as well as Unite.

The unions warn that further cuts will be devastating for workers and audiences and call on the government to urgently intervene. They also call for long-term reforms as part of Charter Renewal - including better pay, terms and conditions; worker representation on the BBC board; protection from commercial and political interference; and sustainable, universal funding that ensures the BBC remains accessible to all.

Union members and the public can sign the petition on the TUC's Megaphone platform - please also encourage family, friends, and colleagues to do the same.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

"The BBC is ours - and it’s up to us to fight for it. We strongly encourage members and the public to show support with workers by opposing large-scale cuts to BBC jobs and programming. This will help us to send a strong message that the government and BBC management can’t ignore. The NUJ sends solidarity to workers across the BBC and will continue to work with sister unions and our parliamentary group in campaigning, lobbying, and organising to resist these disastrous proposals."

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