AI Networking Summit ONUG - Voice of the Large Enterprise

The Quantum-Ready Enterprise Advisory Board helps enterprises get ahead of the most consequential shifts now facing platform architecture and security teams.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONUG Launches Quantum-Ready Enterprise Advisory Board to Help Enterprises Navigate the Convergence of AI Infrastructure, Post-Quantum Cryptography, and Quantum ComputingONUG (Open Networking User Group), the leading community for enterprise IT and infrastructure leaders, today announced the formation of its Quantum-Ready Enterprise Advisory Board, a senior group convened to help enterprises get ahead of one of the most consequential shifts now facing their platform architecture and security teams.The board was formed in direct response to what ONUG is hearing across its enterprise community: the convergence of AI infrastructure, the post-quantum cryptography (PQC) transition, and emerging quantum computing capabilities is no longer a research conversation. It is a present-day platform architecture and security challenge that enterprises need to get ahead of it now.The Quantum-Ready Enterprise Advisory Board brings together a senior group of leaders from across the ecosystem, enterprise operators, infrastructure providers, and quantum technology organizations. Its purpose is guidance, not governance.WHAT THE BOARD WILL DOTogether, the advisory board will:* Identify the most urgent enterprise risks and opportunities related to the quantum transition* Shape ONUG programming and working groups around post-quantum security and quantum-safe infrastructure* Identify the vendors, technologies, and standards enterprises should be evaluating now* Help define practical enterprise roadmaps for PQC migration and quantum-safe architectures* Define practical enterprise roadmaps for PQC migration and quantum-safe architectures, including the requirements facing organizations that connect to federal government systemsA particular focus for the board is the growing set of requirements facing enterprises that connect to U.S. federal government systems, where post-quantum cryptography compliance is fast becoming a baseline expectation.A VOICE FOR THE ENTERPRISE"Enterprises keep telling us the same thing: quantum has quietly moved from the lab to the architecture review. The post-quantum cryptography transition, AI-driven infrastructure, and the arrival of real quantum capabilities are colliding at exactly the layers our community cares most about - identity, data and encryption. The Quantum-Ready Enterprise Advisory Board exists to cut through the noise and give enterprises a practical, peer-driven path forward."— Nick Lippis, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, ONUGAdvisory Board Members Include:* Kate Kuehn — Area Vice President of Global Cyber Advocacy, World Wide Technology* Susan Koski — 2x CISO, including a Fortune 150 company* Travis Ewert — Global Head of Platform Development, Digital Realty* John Buselli — Global Offering Manager, IBM Quantum Safe Research, IBM Security ResearchAdditional members to be added — see the full roster at https://onug.net/quantum-board The Quantum-Ready Enterprise Advisory Board will play a central role in developing the post-quantum cryptography content track for the upcoming ONUG AI Networking Summit, taking place October 28–29 in New York. This programming will translate the board's guidance into sessions, working group discussions, and practical resources designed to help attendees move from awareness to action.Registration and agenda details for the AI Networking Summit are available at www.ainetworkingsummit.com ONUG (Open Networking User Group) is a community of enterprise IT and infrastructure leaders dedicated to advancing the practice of building, securing, and operating modern enterprise infrastructure. Through its summits, working groups, and advisory boards, ONUG brings together the operators, providers, and technologists shaping the future of enterprise networking, AI infrastructure, and security. Learn more at https://onug.net

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