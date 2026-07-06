AerPay Announces Official Rebrand from SignaPay Direct, Launching a New Era in Merchant Payment Solutions

New brand reinforces AerPay's commitment to helping businesses reduce payment processing costs while delivering innovative technology that drives growth.

We're proud of our roots, but AerPay has grown into its own company. This rebrand reflects who we are today and where we're headed.” — Joseph DiCostanzo

HOLMDEL, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AerPay, formerly known as SignaPay Direct, today announced its official rebrand to AerPay, reflecting the company's rapid growth, expanded payment technology offerings, and evolution into a leading independent payment solutions provider.Originally launched as the direct sales division of SignaPay, the company has grown to serve thousands of businesses nationwide while building its own portfolio of payment technologies, experienced support teams, and industry expertise. The AerPay brand represents that evolution and establishes an identity focused on merchants, partners, and the future of business technology."Our business has grown far beyond where we started," said Joseph DiCostanzo, Founder of AerPay. "We're proud of our roots, but AerPay has grown into its own company. This rebrand reflects who we are today and where we're headed."Helping Businesses Reduce Payment Processing CostsAerPay has become one of the fastest-growing providers of compliant Dual Pricing solutions through its flagship Aer0 Dual Pricing ™ program, helping merchants significantly reduce or offset the cost of accepting credit cards. Businesses throughout New York and New Jersey alone have collectively saved millions of dollars in payment processing expenses through the program.Beyond Aer0 Dual Pricing™, AerPay provides a comprehensive suite of payment solutions, including payment terminals, Clover, Figure POS, and Bodega AI point-of-sale systems, mobile payments, online checkout, virtual terminals, billing and invoicing, ACH/eCheck processing, hosted payment pages, card-on-file solutions, and payment security tools. These solutions serve businesses across retail, restaurants, healthcare, veterinary, automotive, home services, beauty and wellness, professional services, nonprofits, CBD, and other specialized industries.Expanding Beyond PaymentsAs part of its long-term vision, AerPay is investing in AI-powered business technology, workflow automation, and integrated software solutions that help organizations streamline operations, improve decision-making, and connect critical business systems. By combining payments, software, financing, customer engagement, and operational intelligence into a unified ecosystem, AerPay aims to help businesses operate more efficiently and position themselves for long-term growth.Investing in GrowthThe rebrand also reflects continued investment in customer support, product development, marketing, and sales while expanding AerPay's nationwide network of independent sales agents and strategic partners."Our success has always been driven by relationships," DiCostanzo added. "We've expanded our team so we can better support merchants and partners while continuing to deliver innovative solutions that improve profitability and business performance."Partner & Referral OpportunitiesAerPay is actively recruiting independent sales agents and referral partners nationwide. Its Partner Program gives entrepreneurs and sales professionals the opportunity to build recurring revenue with comprehensive training, marketing support, and an expanding portfolio of payment and business technology solutions.The company also recently launched its Referral Partner Program for accountants, consultants, financial professionals, software providers, associations, and other trusted advisors, creating an easy way to earn additional income by introducing merchants to AerPay's solutions.New Website LaunchAerPay also unveiled its redesigned website, giving merchants and partners easier access to educational resources, industry-specific payment solutions, business technology initiatives, equipment information, and customer support. Visitors can learn about Aer0 Dual Pricing™, explore payment solutions by industry, request a customized savings analysis, and connect with AerPay payment specialists.About AerPayAerPay is a leading provider of payment processing and business technology solutions that help organizations reduce operating costs, streamline operations, and improve the customer experience. Its offerings include Aer0 Dual Pricing™, advanced payment terminals, point-of-sale systems, online payment solutions, ACH processing, virtual terminals, payment security services, and a growing portfolio of AI-powered business technologies.With decades of combined industry experience, AerPay is committed to delivering transparent pricing, innovative technology, and exceptional customer support while helping businesses embrace the future of connected commerce.Learn MoreBusinesses interested in learning how Aer0 Dual Pricing™ can help reduce payment processing costs can visit www.aerpayments.com Individuals interested in becoming an independent sales agent or joining the Referral Partner Program can visit https://aerpayments.com/partner-with-us/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.