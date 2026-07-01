Frank Baillargeon’s Ambitions Brings a Forgotten American Power Couple Back Into the Spotlight

Ambitions: The Life and Love of John and Susannah Morrissey by Frank Baillargeon

The first novel in a sweeping three-book historical series explores love, class, ambition, and resilience in nineteenth-century America.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frank Baillargeon introduces readers to a remarkable story of perseverance, social ascent, and personal devotion in Ambitions: The Life and Love of John and Susannah Morrissey, the first book in a compelling historical fiction series centered on one of the most extraordinary figures of nineteenth-century America.

The novel follows John Morrissey, an impoverished and illiterate Irish Catholic immigrant who rises from hardship and discrimination to become America’s boxing champion, a millionaire gambling entrepreneur, a member of the United States Congress, and a New York State Senator. While Morrissey’s public accomplishments are well documented, Baillargeon turns his attention to the deeper emotional and personal forces that helped shape that rise.

At the heart of Ambitions is Susannah Morrissey, a young woman from a respected Protestant family and a graduate of Emma Willard’s Troy Female Seminary. Rather than leaving her in the background of history, Baillargeon brings Susannah forward as a central figure whose intelligence, strength, and ambition played a critical role in John Morrissey’s journey.

Through richly drawn historical detail and dramatic storytelling, the novel explores love across social boundaries, the struggle for identity in a divided society, and the sacrifices demanded by success. It offers readers a portrait of a marriage built not only on affection, but on shared determination during a time when hatred of Irish Catholics shaped much of American public life.

Baillargeon’s inspiration for the book comes from the unanswered question behind Morrissey’s rise: How did a man born into poverty and prejudice become a national figure in sports, business, and politics? In Ambitions, the answer lies not only in luck, timing, intelligence, and resolve, but also in the partnership between two people determined to change their lives.

The book will appeal to readers of historical fiction, American history, immigrant stories, political drama, and character-driven novels about ambition and resilience. By highlighting Susannah Morrissey’s influence, Baillargeon adds emotional depth and fresh perspective to a life story too often told from only one side.

Frank Baillargeon presents Ambitions as the opening installment of a larger three-book series that revisits a dramatic period in American history through the lens of marriage, social mobility, and personal courage. With a strong reader rating and a fascinating historical foundation, the novel offers both entertainment and insight.

The book is now available. Secure your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/Ambitions-Life-Love-Susannah-Morrissey/dp/B0BGMNWZ5D

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