Patterns: Cycles. Building Life. Shares a Powerful Testimony of Recovery, Redemption, and Lasting Change

Patterns: Cycles. Building Life. by Dennis J Ackman

Dennis J. Ackman offers an honest faith-centered account of overcoming destructive patterns through personal responsibility, spiritual renewal, and God's grace.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dennis J. Ackman announces the release of Patterns: Cycles. Building Life., a deeply personal testimony that explores the realities of addiction, family struggles, personal failure, and spiritual restoration. Drawing from his own life experiences, Ackman presents a candid account of confronting destructive habits and rebuilding a life grounded in faith, accountability, and purpose. Through practical lessons and heartfelt storytelling, the book offers encouragement to readers seeking freedom from harmful cycles and a path toward meaningful transformation.

In Patterns: Cycles. Building Life., Ackman reflects on the patterns that shaped his life, including addiction, unhealthy behaviors, and the consequences that followed. Rather than presenting a polished narrative, he shares experiences from everyday places and difficult moments, from personal setbacks to spiritual breakthroughs. Through these stories, readers gain insight into the challenges of recognizing destructive habits and the courage required to pursue lasting change.

The inspiration for the book emerged from Ackman's desire to help others identify the patterns influencing their own lives. Having experienced the pain of repeated mistakes and the struggle to break free from damaging cycles, he developed a deeper understanding of the role personal choices and spiritual growth play in transformation. His story serves as both a testimony of recovery and an invitation for readers to examine the influences shaping their lives.

Beyond recounting personal experiences, the book explores broader themes of redemption, self-reflection, and faith. Ackman introduces readers to his Get Right To Do Right system, a practical approach designed to encourage accountability and positive action. Throughout the book, he emphasizes that meaningful change begins with honesty, humility, and a willingness to confront difficult truths. His message highlights the belief that restoration is possible regardless of past failures or circumstances.

The book is intended for individuals struggling with addiction, unhealthy habits, anger, shame, distraction, or feelings of being stuck. It will also resonate with readers interested in Christian testimony, personal growth, and spiritual renewal. Through relatable experiences and practical guidance, the book provides hope for those seeking a fresh start and a stronger foundation for the future.

Dennis J. Ackman is an author whose work is rooted in personal experience, faith, and the belief that transformation is possible through God's grace. Through Patterns: Cycles. Building Life., he shares lessons learned through years of struggle, reflection, and rebuilding. His story serves as a reminder that no life is beyond redemption and that lasting change begins one step, one decision, and one day at a time.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/071T0GqH

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