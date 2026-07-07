Steve Merritt and Wayne Blease Earn IBBA Platinum Chairman's Circle Award, the Association's Top Production Honor

Transworld's Steve Merritt and Wayne Blease earn the IBBA's elite Platinum Chairman's Circle Award for closing $10M+ in business deals during 2025.

Closing deals of this magnitude requires not just transactional expertise, but an unwavering commitment to the business owners who trust us with their life's work.” — Tony Keane, VP & CFO, Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Merritt, MCBI, CM&AP, M&AMI, CPA, and Wayne Blease, CBI, CM&AP, of Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming, have been recognized with the International Business Brokers Association's (IBBA) Platinum Chairman's Circle Award, the association's most elite tier of production recognition.The award was presented at the 2026 IBBA Annual Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The IBBA is the world's largest professional trade association for Business Brokers and M&A Advisors.The Platinum Chairman's Circle Award represents the pinnacle of the IBBA's production-based recognition program. It is presented to individuals who closed one or more qualified business deals amounting to $10 million and above in total purchase price during the 2025 calendar year — a benchmark achieved by only a select few professionals across the entire association. Both Steve Merritt and Wayne Blease reached this extraordinary milestone through complex, high-value transactions rooted in the South and West Texas markets."Steve and Wayne represent the very best of what our profession has to offer," said Tony Keane, Vice President & CFO of Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming. "Closing deals of this magnitude requires not just transactional expertise, but an unwavering commitment to the business owners who trust us with their life's work. Their inclusion in the Platinum Chairman's Circle is a testament to their relentless dedication to delivering life-changing results for our clients."Emily Bowler, Executive Director of the IBBA, congratulated this year's award recipients."The professionals recognized through the IBBA's Member Excellence Awards program represent the highest standards of our profession," Bowler said. "Their dedication, expertise, and commitment to helping business owners successfully transition their businesses have a lasting impact on entrepreneurs, employees, families, and communities. We are proud to recognize Steve Merritt and Wayne Blease for this outstanding achievement and their contributions to the business brokerage industry."Award recipients are recognized based on verified business transactions completed during the previous calendar year.For more information about Steve Merritt, Wayne Blease, and Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming, visit www.tworldswtx.com call (281) 769-4277, or email infoswtx@tworld.com.About Transworld Business AdvisorsTransworld Business Advisors (TBA) is among the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands. With over 40 years of business brokerage experience, Transworld Business Advisors is in the business of helping buyers and sellers connect, conducting franchise consultations, and supporting franchise development. The company represents acquisition-minded corporations or individuals interested in owning their own company or franchise. From business brokerages to mergers and acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors are business sales specialists that represent numerous listings across multiple industries. For more information about Transworld visit www.tworld.com and for information on owning a Transworld franchise, visit www.tworldfranchise.com About the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA)Founded in 1984 and with more than 3,000 members worldwide, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) is the largest international non-profit association operating exclusively for people and firms engaged in business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions. The IBBA provides education, conferences, professional designations, networking opportunities, and resources to support the business brokerage profession and the successful transfer of business ownership. For more information, visit www.ibba.org

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