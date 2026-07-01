Guilford County Division of Public Health Holds Maternity Care Event July 2

The Guilford County Division of Public Health will host “From Bump to Baby Bliss,” a community event offering income-based pregnancy testing and maternity care services from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 2 at the Guilford County Division of Public Health High Point Clinic (501 East Green Drive).

“From Bump to Baby Bliss” is designed to connect expectant parents and growing families with essential health and support services. Attendees can receive clinical screenings, establish maternity care connections and enroll in services through same-day scheduling and coordinated referrals with the Guilford County Division of Public Health, the Guilford County Department of Social Services, Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and other community partners. Educational resources will include information on breastfeeding and lactation support, immunizations and maternal health care. Attendees also can enjoy raffles, giveaways and other no-cost incentives.

“Every family deserves access to maternal health care and support close to home,” said Courtney McFadden, Guilford County Public Health Director. “We encourage anyone who is pregnant, planning a pregnancy or supporting a growing family to join us for this event and learn about the resources available to help them thrive.”

Advance registration is encouraged but not required. Walk-ins are welcome the day of the event. To register, call 336-641-3245. Attendees should bring a photo ID, proof of income and an insurance or Medicaid card.

