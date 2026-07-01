Arrowhead Celebrates One Year of Serving the Bullhead City Community

Arrowhead Bullhead City Branch

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arrowhead Credit Union’s Bullhead City branch is celebrating its first year in its location at the Mohave Crossroads Shopping Center. The new, modern location, three miles from Arrowhead’s former branch inside Smith’s Food and Drug, reflects the credit union’s personalized service model, providing the space for members to receive concierge-like, one-on-one assistance.“We know most members come into the branch because they need help with a specific financial need, so it was important to create a space that reflects the way we serve our members,” said Renee Carrasco, Branch Manager. “Every member who walks through our doors is greeted by a team member and taken to a designated area where they receive personalized, one-on-one assistance.”Being in such a central location reflects Arrowhead’s ongoing commitment to the Bullhead City community. Over the past year, Arrowhead has participated in the Bullhead City Farmer’s Market on five occasions, strengthening connections with local members and families through consistent community engagement.Through its 501(c)(3) organization, ArrowHeart Foundation, Arrowhead continues to support the Bullhead City community through a variety of initiatives. The Foundation recently began partnering with Catholic Charities Community Services in Bullhead City, who provides emergency housing and operates as a day resource and outreach center for the tri-state area. Through this partnership, ArrowHeart donates essential items such as sunscreen, hygiene supplies, hydration products, and weather-appropriate clothing to help meet immediate community needs.In addition, ArrowHeart provides support to local organizations through donations that include food items, backpacks, and essential care bags for individuals experiencing homelessness or hardship. ArrowHeart also contributes to local animal shelters and hosts financial education events. During National Pet Month in May, ArrowHeart donated more than 1,000 pet supplies to the Bullhead City Animal Shelter.Not only has this location been valuable to existing members and the community, but the Credit Union has also seen a jump in membership in the year since the move, welcoming 750 new members since its opening.“We are proud of the impact Arrowhead and the ArrowHeart Foundation are making in Bullhead City,” said Stephanie Garay Hedy, VP, Member Experience. “The work being done in the community reflects who we are as a credit union, and we are honored to see more people choosing to be part of Arrowhead because of that commitment. As we continue to serve members at this branch, we remain focused on supporting the community through ArrowHeart Foundation and our ongoing outreach efforts.”For more information about Arrowhead Credit Union, visit arrowheadcu.org About ArrowHeart FoundationArrowHeart Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established by Arrowhead Credit Union in 2013. Their philosophy of "people helping people" is at the center of what they do. The work they do and the funds they raise stay local and benefit the people and communities served by Arrowhead Credit Union. Visit arrowheadcu.org/arrowheart for more information.About Arrowhead Credit UnionArrowhead Credit Union was established in 1949 and is dedicated to building strong communities. Arrowhead has $2.7 billion in assets and serves more than 200,000 members across the United States. Visit arrowheadcu.org for more information.###

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