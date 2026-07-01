New FY27 Income Limits and Increased Loan Amounts for Homebuyer Assistance Program

FREDERICK, Md. – The Frederick County Division of Housing has announced updated income limits for Fiscal Year 2027, along with increased loan amounts, for the Frederick County Homebuyer Assistance Program. These updates are designed to help more first‑time homebuyers compete in a challenging housing market by expanding eligibility and increasing purchasing power.

With new income limits for FY27, which begins July 1, more households may now qualify for assistance. Households below 80 percent of Area Median Income could qualify for $15,000 in assistance and those below 50 percent of Area Median Income could be eligible for $18,000 in assistance.

The Frederick County Homebuyer Assistance Program supports local families with limited resources by offering zero‑percent deferred loans to help cover down payment and closing costs. Income limits are updated each year to reflect regional shifts in median income and cost of living, ensuring the program remains accessible to families striving for homeownership.

This program is offered in addition to the County’s House Keys 4 Employees program, which provides eligible full‑time employees up to $17,000 in zero percent deferred loan assistance when paired with a Maryland Mortgage Program loan product.

Updated income limits and increased loan amounts for the Homebuyers Assistance Program build on the County’s ongoing commitment to expanding housing affordability and supporting long‑term community stability.

Questions about the program may be directed to Noura Ibrahim, Housing Program Coordinator, at NIbrahim@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-6647. For more information about income limits, eligibility, and available assistance, visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/HomebuyerAssistance.

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CONTACT: Hope Morris

Communications Manager

Office of Communications and Public Engagement

301-600-2590