Donato: Communities in Senate District 18 receive nearly $3.2 million in road-funding grants
A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.
STATEHOUSE (July 1, 2026) — Communities in Senate District 18 will receive nearly $3.2 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Stacey A. Donato (R-Logansport).
The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.
This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179.
In Senate District 18, the following communities received grants:
- Converse received $100,417.92;
- Howard County received $683,153.93;
- Kosciusko County received $803,264.12;
- Logansport received $708,740.99; and
- Miami County received $879,792.80.
"Keeping our infrastructure strong and maintained is essential to helping both urban and rural communities thrive," Donato said. "I am happy to see local leaders take advantage of these funds to help improve the quality of roads and bridges and continue to keep travel safe for everyone within Senate District 18."
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.
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which includes Cass, Fulton and Miami counties, and portions of Howard and Kosciusko counties.
Contact: Samantha Deese, Press Secretary
Samantha.Deese@iga.in.gov
317-234-9133
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