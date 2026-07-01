Tomes: Communities in Senate District 49 receive more than $1.9 million in road-funding grants

A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.

STATEHOUSE (July 1, 2026) — Two communities in Senate District 49 will receive more than $1.9 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Jim Tomes (R-Wadesville).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179.

In Senate District 49, Evansville received $1 million and Mount Vernon received $916,081.12.

"I am encouraged to see Evansville and Mount Vernon take advantage of the funds provided through this important program," Tomes said. "As a former teamster, I know how essential quality infrastructure is to keep communities running smoothly. I look forward to seeing the improvements these funds will bring to Senate District 49."

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.

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which includes Posey County and portions of Vanderburgh County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.





Contact: Samantha Deese, Press Secretary

Samantha.Deese@iga.in.gov

317-234-9133