Fluidx Announces Continued Clinical Success with ULTRA Embolic Gel

The ULTRA Embolic Device is designed for use in embolization of tumors and peripheral vascular hemorrhage.

Novel gel embolic designed to give physicians greater control and consistency during embolization

When further embolization is necessary in the middle of treatment, the ability to leave your catheter in place and open another ready-to-use syringe, with no preparation, is a significant benefit.” — Dr. Brendan Buckley

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluidx Medical Technology, Inc. today announced that its ULTRA Embolic Device continues to see clinical success and was most recently used to treat a large, right-sided renal cell carcinoma (RCC) tumor at Auckland City Hospital in Auckland, New Zealand. ULTRA is designed for embolization of hypervascular tumors and blood vessels to control bleeding in the peripheral vasculature. Unlike other embolics, this novel material doesn’t require any preparation."When further embolization is necessary in the middle of treatment, the ability to leave your catheter in place and open another ready-to-use syringe, with no preparation, is a significant benefit." said Brendan Buckley, M.D., investigator at Auckland City Hospital. "The haptic feedback from the syringe when delivering ULTRA allows precise control when embolizing, especially in complex arterial territories.”Although more than $3.5 billion is spent annually on embolic devices to treat tumors, bleeding, and other conditions throughout the body, many of these devices remain difficult to prepare, deliver, and control. Fluidx embolic gels were designed to reshape the clinical experience through their versatility, simplicity, and ability to be delivered using any catheter."This case continues to validate the ULTRA platform's performance and safety," said Russ Bjorklund, Vice President, Fluidx Medical Technology, Inc. "ULTRA was delivered into a range of vessel sizes, achieving consistent filling — which is exactly the kind of predictable performance we built this technology to deliver."About Fluidx Medical Technology:Fluidx Medical Technology, Inc. is a Salt Lake City, Utah based company focused on developing a new, innovative category of easy to use, controllable embolic gels that can treat the widest range of clinical conditions, effectively occluding the smallest vessels up to the largest vessels. The current pipeline includes the GPX, ULTRA, and IMPASS embolic technologies with applications across peripheral vascular, interventional oncology, and neurovascular embolization. Unlike other embolic devices, the Fluidx Medical Technology portfolio does not use toxic dimethyl sulfoxide (DSMO) or other precursors, glue catheters into the body, require special delivery systems, or need special mixers and preparation stations.GPX, ULTRA, and IMPASS Embolic Devices are under development, described and shown for research, educational, and engineering use only, and do not have marketing clearance or approval in any market at this time.

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