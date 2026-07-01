Maryland State Trails Open to Pedal-Assist E-Bikes Limited to 20 mph

July 1, 2026

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has approved new regulations to allow some pedal-assist e-bikes on multi-use trails on public lands across the state.

Under the new regulations, Class 1 pedal-assist e-bikes — those that provide motorized assistance up to 20 miles per hour — are cleared for use on public lands. The approved regulation was published in the Maryland Register in May and is now in effect.

The change is meant to welcome new user groups to public trails in state parks and boost options for those with mobility issues, while maintaining trail safety and environmental protections.

“We’re excited to formally welcome e-bikes to public trails throughout Maryland’s state park system and public lands,” said Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “These new regulations will allow more people to respectfully explore the state’s beautiful natural scenery while ensuring their e-bikes travel at safe speeds that enable them to yield to more vulnerable trail users such as hikers, horseback riders, and mountain bikers.”

The regulation covers many of the most commonly used electric bikes. E-bikes that provide assistance only when the user is pedaling, and cut out when the rider reaches 20 miles per hour, may be used on trails on state lands. When enjoying the trails, riders must:

Ride safely and with respect for those around them.

Follow posted speed limits and right of way.

Ride only on trails where e-bikes are permitted.

“Our goal is to provide predictability and consistency in biking regulations across state lands,” said Maryland Office of Outdoor Recreation Director Sandi Olek. “Updating our regulations to address the demand within a framework forges a clear path forward for e-bikes in Maryland, with safety in mind.”

Bicycles that have a motor that operates without pedaling or a motor that provides assistance after the e-bike has reached 20 mph are not allowed on state trails. Those e-bikes are limited to areas that are used by motor vehicles, including roads, parking lots, and areas that are specially designated for off-road vehicles, dirt bikes, and ATVs.

E-bike users who operate prohibited e-bikes, violate the speed limit, ride in a reckless manner, cause damage to property or wildlife, or travel in prohibited areas face fines and penalties ranging from $500 on a first offense to up to a year in jail. E-bike riders who are caught operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol must appear in court and potentially face significant fines and other penalties.

Adaptive e-bikes are specialized mobility devices that are used by individuals with physical disabilities or mobility challenges. These are permitted on state lands with the same restrictions as e-bikes that provide motorized assistance up to 20 miles per hour, but are permitted to have motors that do not require pedaling.

The Office of Outdoor Recreation adjusted its e-bike regulation proposal in response to public comment. Commenters expressed concern about allowing e-bikes that don’t require pedaling, and allowing e-bikes that provide assistance up to 28 miles per hour given the potential for dangerous conflicts with other, more vulnerable trail users.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources received more than 60 public comments on the proposed regulation. Roughly 87% supported the proposed operational rules.

Opening up some of Maryland’s trails to e-bikes expands the state’s robust mountain biking community and encourages those who enjoy battery-powered support to hit the state’s scenic public trails. Those who do not already have e-bikes may choose to make the switch, further stimulating the biking economy in Maryland. Biking contributed $36.5 million to the state’s economy in 2024 according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, boosting the outdoor recreation economy as a whole.

“Allowing e-bikes would make the trails more inclusive for everyone—older adults, people with health challenges, and those who may not have the endurance for traditional biking,” one commenter wrote. “Maryland’s trails are one of our state’s greatest treasures, and they should be available for all residents to enjoy, regardless of age or ability.”

The market research company Circana reports in a blog post on the People for Bikes website that sales of e-bikes have accelerated nationally from 50,000 units in 2017 to more than 500,000 in 2022.

The new regulations will also help those with limited mobility get outside and enjoy Maryland’s public lands, empowering more Marylanders to explore, recreate, and bond with our beautiful natural resources.

“Our well-developed trail system is highly valued by hikers, bikers, equestrians, hunters, and other outdoor enthusiasts across the state,” Olek said. “The new ebike regulations don’t change the rules of the road or who has the right of way on the trail. Visitors should still look out for others, familiarize themselves with yielding to more vulnerable trail users, and ride in a safe manner that respects the resource and makes it enjoyable for all.”

Cyclists should wave and greet other trail users, yield to pedestrians and equestrians, maintain a safe speed, and be aware of the needs of other users on the trail. The general motto for all Maryland trail users is “Say Hey, Give Way, and Enjoy the Day.”

More information on regulations and the accompanying trail etiquette campaign can be found on the DNR e-bike webpage.