SOLSTAR SPACE ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT OF US$1 MILLION FROM ENCORE TECHNOLOGIES

Solstar Deke Space Communicator was launched to Low Earth Orbit, March 30, 2026

Strategic investment supports Solstar’s expansion following successful on-orbit operation of its Deke Space Communicator aboard Momentus Vigoride 7

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solstar Space Company (“Solstar”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet with Encore Technologies Corp. (“Encore”) (CSE: ENCR), pursuant to which Encore intends to make a strategic investment of US$1.0 million in Solstar through a convertible loan, subject to the execution of definitive documentation.

Solstar develops communications infrastructure and connectivity solutions for the emerging space economy. Solstar’s Deke Space Communicator is currently operating successfully on-orbit aboard the Momentus Vigoride 7 mission, launched by SpaceX Falcon 9 in March 2026. Co-passengers on the mission include NASA, DARPA, and a commercial space data center operator, all of which are using the Deke service. This mission represents a significant technical and commercial milestone for Solstar and an important step toward commercial deployment.

Transaction Highlights

• Binding term sheet executed for a proposed US$1.0 million strategic investment in Solstar through a convertible loan.

• Solstar develops communications infrastructure designed to enable persistent connectivity between spacecraft, operators, and future space-based and lunar infrastructure.

• Solstar’s Deke Space Communicator is successfully operating on-orbit aboard the Momentus Vigoride 7 mission.

• Solstar believes the next 24 months will be a critical period in its evolution into a foundational communications platform for the emerging space economy.

Brian Barnett, Chief Executive Officer of Solstar, commented:

“We are pleased to welcome Encore as a strategic investor at an important stage in Solstar’s growth. With our Deke communications technology now successfully operating on-orbit, our focus shifts toward expanding customer adoption, advancing our technology roadmap, and pursuing new commercial and government opportunities in Earth orbit and on the Moon. We believe the coming years represent a significant opportunity to establish communications infrastructure that supports the next generation of space operations.”

Stephen Kukucha, Chief Executive Officer of Encore, added:

“We believe Solstar is developing technologies that address a growing need for persistent connectivity across commercial, civil, and government space applications. As the space economy continues to mature, communications infrastructure has the potential to become a foundational layer of future space-based operations, which aligns closely with our broader vision of intelligent infrastructure and connectivity.”

Proposed Investment

The parties have entered into a binding term sheet outlining the principal terms of the proposed investment. Completion of the investment remains subject to the successful execution of definitive documentation, receipt of required regulatory approvals, and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Solstar Space Company

Solstar is a U.S.-based communications infrastructure company developing connectivity solutions for the rapidly growing space economy. The company is focused on enabling on-demand communications for spacecraft, commercial space operators, government agencies, and future space-based infrastructure through communications hardware, software, and services. Solstar’s Deke Space Communicator is currently operating on-orbit, supporting the company’s mission of extending connectivity beyond traditional terrestrial networks.



Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the proposed financing, proposed investment, execution of definitive agreements, use of proceeds, anticipated strategic benefits, potential future collaboration opportunities between Encore and Solstar, completion of the transactions described herein, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “estimates,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including failure to obtain required regulatory approvals; failure to complete the financing or investment on the terms described or at all; changes in market conditions; the early stage of Solstar’s technology and business; risks inherent in the space industry; and general economic, market, or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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