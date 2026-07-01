EXTREME HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT, SLIGHT RISK FOR STORMS TODAY & COOLING CENTERS

EXTREME HEAT PLANNING FOR EMPLOYERS / ORGANIZATION LEADERS

Employers / Organization leaders - please ensure those within your organizations that may be assigned to outdoor work and/or any events you may have scheduled during the extreme heat are aware and prepared for the elevated temps, heat index and potential for severe weather. Additionally, for those with employees assigned to outdoor work / operations, the New York State Department of Labor has issued Employer Guidance on Protecting Outdoor Workers from Extreme Weather / Heat - organization leaders should review the guidance and plan accordingly for and with your field personnel. Guidance can be found here: