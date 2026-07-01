EXTREME HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT, SLIGHT RISK FOR STORMS TODAY & COOLING CENTERS

EXTREME HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT, SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS TODAY & COOLING CENTERS ARE AVAILABLE
An EXTREME HEAT WARNING has been issued and remains in effect from this morning through Friday for Washington County. Additional heat advisories will likely be needed on Saturday for some lower elevation areas. Additionally, there is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms for most of the area today (main threat will again be damaging winds, but isolated instances of large hail will remain possible).
HEAT RISK IMPACTS
NWS Heat Risk impacts reach the Major Category (level 3 of 4) for most of the region today, Extreme Category (level 4 of 4) on Thursday and Friday due to the cumulative effects of extreme heat with little relief overnight and back to Major (level 3 of 4) again for Saturday. Anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration will be impacted, as well as possible impacts for health systems and industries. So... What is the NWS HeatRisk? More here: https://www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/heatrisk/
EXTREME HEAT PLANNING FOR EMPLOYERS / ORGANIZATION LEADERS
Employers / Organization leaders - please ensure those within your organizations that may be assigned to outdoor work and/or any events you may have scheduled during the extreme heat are aware and prepared for the elevated temps, heat index and potential for severe weather. Additionally, for those with employees assigned to outdoor work / operations, the New York State Department of Labor has issued Employer Guidance on Protecting Outdoor Workers from Extreme Weather / Heat - organization leaders should review the guidance and plan accordingly for and with your field personnel. Guidance can be found here: https://on.ny.gov/4vBETGR
COOLING CENTERS AVAILABLE TODAY-FRIDAY
In continued partnership with many of our local public libraries and community organizations, the following locations will be jointly active as Cooling Centers during the Extreme Heat Warning (Today-Friday) - please take note of the days / hours of operation for each community site - that information is available on our website here - https://washingtoncountyny.gov/coolingcenters .
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EXTREME HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT, SLIGHT RISK FOR STORMS TODAY & COOLING CENTERS
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