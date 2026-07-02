How Georgia’s 2025 Tort Reforms Impact 2026 Personal Injury Claims

Greathouse Trial Law identifies new procedural hurdles affecting the pursuit of compensation for injury victims in 2026, following 2025’s tort reforms in Senate Bills 68 and 69.

Georgia’s 2025 Tort Reforms, SB 68 and SB 69, Reshape 2026 Personal Injury Claims. Greathouse Trial Law Explains the Impact on Compensation and Victim Rights.

Our mission has always been to protect people, not corporations or insurers… We’ll continue standing up for victims and working tirelessly to make sure their voices are heard in court.” — Riah Greathouse

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A year after Georgia's landmark 2025 tort reform overhaul, personal injury cases in 2026 are facing unprecedented changes. Senate Bills 68 and 69, signed into law on April 21, 2025, have fundamentally altered the landscape for victims seeking justice and compensation. While these new laws aim to reshape litigation, they have also created new procedural hurdles and complexities that plaintiffs must diligently navigate.

Under the new legal framework, juries will evaluate medical costs and damages differently. The reforms place strict limits on "phantom damages," meaning recoverable amounts are now tied directly to actual paid and necessary costs rather than the full billed medical amounts. Furthermore, the legislation introduces restrictions on "anchoring" arguments for non-economic damages, requiring that compensation for pain and suffering be rationally tied to concrete evidence.

Plaintiffs also face new rules governing the admissibility of seatbelt non-use evidence in auto cases, which can significantly affect arguments on comparative fault, causation, and ultimate damages. Additionally, higher-value cases may now face the option of trial bifurcation, separating liability and damages phases and potentially extending the litigation process.

Attorney Riah Greathouse, founder of Greathouse Trial Law, draws upon his extensive background as a former prosecutor and seasoned trial lawyer to navigate these emerging complexities. He emphasizes the critical need for experienced, aggressive legal representation in this new era.

“Our mission has always been to protect people, not corporations or insurers. While these 2025 reforms add substantial hurdles for everyday people trying to rebuild their lives, our commitment to our clients remains unwavering," said Greathouse. "Whether we are dealing with the new admissibility of seatbelt non-use evidence or navigating complex trial bifurcations, my team and I are prepared. We understand how insurers will attempt to use these changes to limit fair recovery. We’ll continue standing up for victims and working tirelessly to make sure their voices are heard in court.”

Another significant change taking effect on January 1, 2026, involves third-party litigation financing. SB 69 mandates strict registration and disclosure requirements for litigation financiers via the Department of Banking and Finance. This provision aims to add transparency and provide necessary consumer protections for plaintiffs who rely on third-party funding to sustain themselves and their families during lengthy legal battles.

As these reforms continue to reshape auto accidents, premises liability, and medical malpractice cases throughout 2026, Greathouse Trial Law remains committed to fighting for those impacted by negligence and advocating for fair resolutions in each case.

About Greathouse Trial Law, LLC

Riah Greathouse and Greathouse Trial Law care about their clients and go above and beyond to represent their interests, from negotiating with insurance companies to fighting for their clients in court, if necessary. The Atlanta-based personal injury law firm offers a skilled and experienced team in a broad range of practice areas, from auto accidents to slip and falls, with services throughout the state of Georgia. For a free consultation, contact Greathouse Trial Law at (678) 310-2827.

Read the original press release on Greathouse Trial Law’s website: https://www.atltriallaw.com/press-release/how-georgias-2025-tort-reforms-impact-2026-personal-injury-claims/

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