James McManus Discusses Fairbridge Asset Management Dispute and Thomas Lee Exchange on 94.9 News Now with Lee Elcii

DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connecticut/New York real estate developer James McManus is bringing national attention to his ongoing legal dispute with Fairbridge Asset Management following a recent appearance on The Lee Elci Show on 94.9 FM News Now WJJF in New London, Connecticut.During the interview, McManus discussed allegations that Fairbridge Asset Management improperly seized his real estate holdings and LLC interests while he was recovering from sextuple heart bypass surgery, despite what he says was a consistent history of timely loan payments.According to McManus, Fairbridge Asset Management, led by John Lettera—whom McManus describes as a former childhood friend—improperly declared his loan in default, resulting in the loss of his business interests. McManus alleges the firm’s actions occurred during a period when he was medically incapacitated and recovering from major surgery.McManus also referenced Thomas J. Lee, once disbarred attorney during the discussion, citing a broader conversation about lending risk and private credit practices. In that context, McManus said he read from a published post and asked Lee directly whether he would personally lend money to the individual in question.“Would you lend this person money?” McManus recalled asking during the interview.Lee Elci responded, “No.”McManus added that he then noted the scale of lending activity tied to Fairbridge Asset Management, stating: “Well, Fairbridge did to the tune of almost $15 million via multiple states,” characterizing it as part of a larger concern he has raised regarding private credit markets and lending oversight.“The private credit industry has become shadow banking. The only way to expose what’s happening is to turn on the light. My goal is to alert the public before millions of Americans discover their retirement savings are exposed to unnecessary risks,” McManus said.“There’s obviously a lot happening with your lawsuit, but beyond the legal case, this seems like a much bigger conversation about private credit and what’s happening in the financial markets,” host Lee Elci said during the interview.“I want to thank Lee Elci for having me on the show. I appreciate the opportunity to discuss an issue that I believe affects millions of Americans and to help bring greater public awareness to the risks I see developing in the private credit industry,” McManus added.About James McManusJames McManus is a real estate developer with projects in New York and Connecticut. Through ongoing legal proceedings, he is seeking judicial review of actions taken against his companies and properties and says he hopes his case will encourage greater transparency and accountability in commercial lending practices.About Lee ElciLee Elci is an American radio talk show host, political commentator, print journalist, author, writer, and producer with over two decades of on-air experience as a talk radio host and commentator.The Lee Elci Show reaches a wide audience across 94.9 FM News Now and the USA Radio Network.Media Contact:

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