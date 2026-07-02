M&A Source Recognizes Austin Zhao and Bobbi Coffey with Executive Club Award

The M&A Source honors Transworld's Austin Zhao and Bobbi Coffey for outstanding 2025 dealmaking in the lower middle market.

Austin Zhao and Bobbi Coffey are exceptional advisors who bring a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight to every transaction. We are incredibly proud of them.” — Steve Merritt, Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The M&A Source has recognized Houston-area M&A advisors Austin Zhao, CVA, CBI, BCA, CM&AP, M&AMI, and Bobbi Coffey, MCBI, CM&AP, M&AMI, of Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming, with the Executive Club Award for outstanding performance in 2025 as part of its annual Member Awards Program.The Executive Club Award is presented to distinguished deal makers who have completed sell-side or buy-side deals totaling more than $5 million in combined purchase price during the prior calendar year. This recognition highlights Austin Zhao and Bobbi Coffey's strategic expertise and success in facilitating significant transactions within the lower middle market."Behind every successful transaction is a team of professionals who bring expertise, determination, and an unwavering commitment to their clients," stated Jaclyn Ring, Chair of the Board of The M&A Source. "These award recipients exemplify the best of our profession. We are honored to celebrate their achievements.""Austin Zhao and Bobbi Coffey are exceptional advisors who bring a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight to every transaction," said Steve Merritt, President of Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming. "Navigating the complexities of lower middle market deals requires a unique blend of analytical skill and client dedication. We are incredibly proud of their hard work, and this recognition by M&A Source is a testament to the tremendous value they deliver to the business owners they serve."More information about Austin Zhao, Bobbi Coffey, and Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming can be found at www.tworldswtx.com , or by contacting infoswtx@tworld.com or (281) 769-4277.About Transworld Business AdvisorsTransworld Business Advisors (TBA) is among the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands. With over 40 years of business brokerage experience, Transworld Business Advisors is in the business of helping buyers and sellers connect, conducting franchise consultations, and supporting franchise development. The company represents acquisition-minded corporations or individuals interested in owning their own company or franchise. From business brokerages to mergers and acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors are business sales specialists that represent numerous listings across multiple industries. For more information about Transworld visit www.tworld.com and for information on owning a Transworld franchise, visit www.tworldfranchise.com About the M&A SourceThe M&A Source is the leading professional trade association for lower middle market business intermediaries. With an emphasis on education and excellence, the M&A Source provides professional education, networking opportunities and events focused on the lower middle market community and awards the Merger & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI ) designation to qualified individuals. To learn more visit www.masource.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.