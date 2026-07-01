Award-Winning Fantasy Duology Confronts What Happens When a Divided World Meets the One Person Who Can Unite It

Chloe faces the unknown in Pillywiggin: Awakening, the complete story arc by Debbie Bishop. Available now. The one who can unite them is most feared. Pillywiggin: Awakening — Discover the Duology by Debbie Bishop. From lost shadows to epic awakening — the complete two-part duology of stray kids becoming their own heroes. By Debbie Bishop.

Pillywiggin: Awakening - The Complete Story Arc That Readers Are Calling "A Masterpiece of Morally Complex Rebellion"

The most dangerous person in a divided and chaotic world is the one who can unite it.” — Debbie Bishop, Author

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- # PRESS RELEASE

**FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**

**Contact:**

Desiree Duffy, Black Château PR

Desiree@blackchateauenterprises.com

213.444.1958

LOS ANGELES, CA — July 1, 2026 — Award-winning author and entertainment industry veteran Debbie Bishop has released Pillywiggin: Awakening, the second book in her epic fantasy duology, completing the story arc — a tale of stray kids who grow into warriors and save themselves in a world that was never designed to let them survive.

The duology arrives at a moment when its central themes feel less like fantasy and more like a mirror. In a world fractured by engineered divisions — light against dark, one side pitted against another — a group of forgotten young people discover that the boundaries they were taught to accept were built for control, not truth.

"I didn't imagine how timely and relatable these characters would be," said Bishop. "This is fantasy, yet their struggles resonate with what we are collectively going through today. We were taught that black and white, light and dark were good or evil — that they could never exist together. But the old divisions are beginning to break, and those who built their power upon them are terrified of what happens when two sides finally meet."

At its core, the "Pillywiggin Awakening" duology is about thriving against the odds, courage in the face of fear, friendship bonds that never break, and resilience. It is a story where stray kids grow into warriors — and save themselves.

"The most dangerous person in a divided and chaotic world," Bishop said, "is the one who can unite it."

Early reviewers have responded to both the emotional depth and the narrative ambition of the series. Readers have praised the duology for subverting familiar fantasy tropes, calling it a story of morally complex rebellion where abandoned strays forge their own epic destiny in the shadows. Others have noted the raw authenticity of its young characters — protagonists who aren't written as perfect heroes, but as vulnerable teenagers trying to survive while constantly living in fear.

The first book in the series, "Pillywiggin", received the BookFest Award for First Place in Epic Fantasy and the Literary Titan Gold Award, with reviewers praising its ability to blend dark fantasy with gripping survival instincts from beginning to end.

### About the Author

Debbie Bishop brings more than 30 years in the entertainment industry to her fiction. She began her career in acting and production before helping launch and run two home entertainment companies. She went on to found and run her own creative agency, spending 15 years as a producer and creative director developing key art, campaigns, packaging, and retail displays for major studios and consumer products companies including Disney, Lionsgate, Warner Bros., Universal, and Paramount. She also co-founded a printing and manufacturing company serving the entertainment and retail industries. Her published works include "Black Tide" (Image Comics), "War Eagles", "Pillywiggin", "YOU", "The Fairies of Bladderwhack Pond" and "The Pre-Fab Cookbook - with Dish & Flo". She hosts the "By.Storytellers" podcast featuring conversations with creators, entrepreneurs, authors, artists, and comics, as well as the AI & Human Roundtable series.

An audiobook edition of "Pillywiggin: Awakening" is currently in production, narrated by Debbie Bishop, Connell Sullivan, and Ty Tierney. Bishop is also developing her literary properties for media adaptation.

### Availability

*Pillywiggin: Awakening* and *Pillywiggin* — the complete story arc, Books 1 & 2 — are available now. For more information, visit debbiebishop.com or follow @debbiebishop_ on Instagram.

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*Note: Review copies and author interviews available upon request through Black Château PR.*

Official book trailer for Pillywiggin: Awakening by Debbie Bishop — the complete epic duology. No chosen ones. Just stray kids who became their own heroes.

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