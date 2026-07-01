RV Industry Association Showcases American Craftsmanship and Freedom in New Documentary Film

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The RV Industry Association has announced the official launch of a new eight-minute, documentary-style film celebrating the heritage, domestic production scale, and cultural impact of the RV industry. Timed alongside national milestones leading toward the America 250 celebrations, the film provides an immersive, behind-the-scenes look into how the modern market empowers millions of citizens to explore the country on their own terms.The newly released film highlights how the RV industry has grown into a powerhouse $159 billion economic engine. Built by Americans, the sector spans a massive nationwide ecosystem of manufacturing plants, regional dealer lots, service centers, campgrounds, and small businesses that serve the sector. Filmed at the iconic RV/MH Hall of Fame in Elkhart, Indiana, the production tracks the history of independent travel from early 1910s motorhomes to the highly advanced features of today’s RVs.To capture a true cross-section of the market, the documentary features exclusive insights from prominent industry leaders. Bob Wheeler, President & CEO of Airstream, outlines the deep-rooted pride defining domestic production. "Sustaining a robust domestic manufacturing base rooted in American craftsmanship is our greatest achievement," Wheeler notes in the film. Additionally, Chad Reece, Winnebago Industries Vice President of Government and Industry Relations, discusses the operational scale and technical evolution driving modern assembly lines, while Toby O'Rourke, President & CEO of Kampgrounds of America, Inc., details how critical outdoor infrastructure helps turn individual journeys into shared communities.As the travel landscape evolves, the focus has shifted toward making the road more welcoming and intuitive for everyone. From smarter vehicle design to improved campground infrastructure, the entire ecosystem is transforming to simplify travel for a new generation of adventurers. These modern touches ensure that the classic American road trip remains just as seamless as it is memorable.This project arrives at a perfect cultural moment as the nation looks ahead to its landmark America 250 milestones. By bridging a century of heritage with forward-looking design, the film serves as a powerful reminder that the freedom to choose your own path is an enduring part of who we are. Ultimately, the documentary demonstrates that as the country begins its next great chapter, the timeless desire to pack up, hit the road, and explore our beautiful landscapes firsthand is as strong as it has ever been.About the RV Industry Association:With offices in the Washington, D.C. area, and Elkhart, IN, the RV Industry Association is the leading trade voice of the $159 billion dollar RV industry, representing over 400 manufacturers and component and aftermarket suppliers who together produce 98 percent of all RVs made in the United States, and approximately 60 percent of RVs produced worldwide. Operating as a unified voice for the RV sector, the organization promotes safety standards, advocates for the industry at the state and national levels, conducts vital market research, develops technical education, and manages the consumer-facing brand Go RVing to expand outdoor exploration across North America.

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