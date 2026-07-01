Fort Lee hosts Washington Commanders’ Odafe Oweh ProCamp for military children

FORT LEE, Va. — Laughter echoed across the athletic fields as military children sprinted through football drills, caught passes and celebrated touchdowns alongside Washington Commanders defensive end Odafe Oweh during the Odafe Oweh ProCamp, a two-day event designed to encourage healthy lifestyles while giving military families an unforgettable experience.

Hosted by the Fort Lee Defense Commissary Agency and Exchange in partnership with ProCamp, the camp welcomed children of active-duty service members, retirees and Department of Defense civilians for professional football instruction, teamwork exercises and mentorship from Oweh and a team of coaches.

For many participants, the camp was about much more than football. It provided military children an opportunity to build confidence, make new friends and learn valuable life lessons from an athlete whose path to the National Football League began later than most.

Oweh encouraged campers to believe in themselves, even when facing setbacks.

“If I could tell my younger self anything, it would be to keep going,” Oweh said. “The intuition and discernment you have that tells you that you can do it is right. Don’t question it. Adversity is going to make you stronger.”

He shared that he did not begin playing football until age 16 after originally pursuing basketball, proving that success can come from unexpected opportunities.

“I started later than all these kids,” Oweh said. “I just want them to know it’s attainable. You never know who you’re inspiring.”

Oweh said serving military families through the camp aligns with his passion for giving back and creating opportunities for young people.

“I’ve always had philanthropic dreams,” he said. “Whether it’s in Nigeria or here in the United States, I want kids to see that there’s a way forward. Whether it’s through sports, education or using their talents, I want them to know there’s hope.”

Throughout the camp, children rotated through passing, catching, agility and teamwork stations while receiving encouragement from coaches and volunteers. Between drills, campers gathered around Oweh for photos, autographs and conversations that emphasized perseverance, humility and faith.

The event also highlighted resources available to military families through the Defense Commissary Agency.

Command Sgt. Maj. Brian J. Morrison, senior enlisted advisor for the Defense Commissary Agency, said events like ProCamp strengthen the military community while introducing families to benefits they have earned through military service.

“I think anytime we have an opportunity to bring the community together, that’s what builds the framework for our installations and our families,” Morrison said. “There’s never a bad day when we do one of these.”

Morrison said the event also helped raise awareness of the commissary benefits among military families, particularly children who may not yet understand the resources available to them.

“What a great opportunity to have our young children out here learning about the commissary,” he said. “Some families don’t understand what the commissary benefits are, so this gives them exposure to something they’ve earned through service.”

He said the event created opportunities for military families to connect with organizations that support them while strengthening relationships across the installation community.

“Anytime we can have something like this, it just builds relationships,” Morrison said. “It strengthens our community.”

Fort Lee Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Melisha K. Wilson said events like ProCamp reflect Fort Lee’s commitment to investing in military families and creating opportunities for children to thrive.

“Military children and families are the heart of our Fort Lee community,” Wilson said. “Opportunities like ProCamp bring our families together, build confidence in our youth and create memories they’ll carry long after the final whistle. Seeing our children smile, learn and connect reminds us why investing in our military families is so important.”

As whistles blew and footballs flew through the summer air, the camp delivered more than athletic instruction. It created lasting memories for military children while reinforcing the sense of community that supports service members and their families every day.

For Oweh, those moments are what matter most.

“You’ve got the opportunity to wake up and do the thing you love,” he said. “Just keep going.”