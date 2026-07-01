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Denver Medical Recruiting Company Goes ALL IN on Men’s Mental Health

Building a ready force begins by taking care of the people who make the mission possible. Throughout Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, Soldiers assigned to Denver Medical Recruiting Company were reminded that resilience is not built alone, but through leaders who are willing to invest in the well-being of their teammates.

Staff Sergeant Stanley, the company's Behavioral Health Noncommissioned Officer (68X), organized an awareness display designed to encourage conversation surrounding mental health while providing Soldiers with resources and information in an approachable setting.

The display served as a simple but meaningful reminder that seeking support is a sign of strength and an essential part of maintaining readiness.

Behavioral Health Specialists play a critical role in helping Soldiers develop resilience, manage stress, and overcome challenges before they impact individual performance or unit effectiveness. By creating opportunities for open dialogue, leaders help reduce the stigma often associated with mental health and reinforce a culture built on trust and mutual support.

The initiative reflects the 6th Medical Recruiting Battalion's commitment to its guiding principle of ALL IN—a mindset that extends beyond accomplishing the mission and includes investing in the health, welfare, and resilience of every Soldier and Army Civilian.

"Being ALL IN means looking after one another," said Command Sergeant Major Michael Walsh, The Battalion CSM. "Readiness isn't just physical. It includes ensuring our teammates know they are valued, supported, and never alone."

The event highlighted how individual leadership can make a lasting impact across an organization. Through initiative, compassion, and professional expertise, Staff Sergeant. Stanley demonstrated that even small efforts can strengthen unit cohesion and reinforce the Army's commitment to People First.

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Denver Medical Recruiting Company Goes ALL IN on Men’s Mental Health

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