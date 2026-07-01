Washington National Guard mechanics boost Thai armored fleet readiness with targeted sustainment training

CHON BURI PROVINCE, Thailand – Mechanics and logisticians with the Washington National Guard wrapped up a three week maintenance and logistics exchange with the Royal Thai Army in Ko Chan District on May 30, 2026. The bilateral exchange sought to improve the performance and longevity of Thailand’s armored vehicle fleet.

National Guard instructors teamed up with their Royal Thai Army counterparts to develop and deliver the dual-track curriculum. The training program was a two week Stryker and wheeled vehicle maintenance course followed by a one week sustainment and logistics management seminar in Ko Chan District. The training produced 19 graduates from the 11th Maintenance Support Battalion and Forward Support Companies 1 and 2.

The exchange separated participants into maintenance and management courses to address the host nation’s priority sustainment gaps. During the initial two week technical block, Thai mechanics conducted intensive, hands-on troubleshooting on operational vehicles. Training focused on safety procedures, power pack removals, C7 valve calibration, engine diagnostics, suspension arm replacement and overhaul.

To support the Royal Thai Army’s ongoing modernization, instructors added instruction on operating, maintaining and calibrating Common Remotely Operated Weapon Stations, or CROWS, and integrated vehicle sensor systems.

While mechanics turned wrenches the first two weeks, the last week focused on logistics management, sustainment systems and processes. Classroom discussions and practical exercises helped Royal Thai Army leaders learn to identify, document and track vehicle faults; refine internal maintenance work order flow; forecast requirements for Class III petroleum and Class IX repair parts; manage battery charging and lifecycle programs; and coordinate parts and state of the fleet maintenance reviews.

“During my first iteration of leading the execution of a Stryker Leader Course in July 2023, I had many questions about how the relatively new 112 th Stryker Regiment Combat Team conducted maintenance operations of the Stryker fleet.” said U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ricky Thomas, Combined Support Maintenance Shop Superintendent with the Washington National Guard, “I discovered that the RTA performed PMCS differently than we did in the US Army.”

The decision to send specialized maintenance teams to Thailand grew out of observations during a July 2023 training rotation. While supporting a separate leadership course, Washington Guard subject matter experts noted that the newly formed 112th Stryker Regiment Combat Team relied heavily on civilian contractors and managed fleet maintenance differently than standard U.S. Army formations.

A follow on assessment in September 2024 by Washington Guardsmen identified a shortage of school-trained maintainers across the regiment’s organic support units. At the time, one forward support company was responsible for maintaining the regiment’s vehicles with only 15 mechanics. Just one, a company grade officer, held formal maintenance school training.

Royal Thai Army leaders requested focused maintenance and logistics training to close those gaps. Working through the State Partnership Program and the Joint U.S. Military Advisory Group, Thailand, the Washington National Guard mobilized surface maintenance experts to establish a locally run training pipeline.

The May 2026 graduating class represents the fourth iteration of the technical maintenance course and the third run of the logistics management seminar held in Thailand.

Backed by decades of cooperation under the Joint U.S. Military Advisory Group, Thailand, the latest course iteration strengthens an enduring alliance and helps keep both forces ready to respond to regional security requirements.