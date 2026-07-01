Overcoming adversity to deliver care: Kodiak Arctic Care 2026 provides vital healthcare to remote Alaskan communities

KODIAK, Alaska— Over 140 service members from across the Army National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, Navy Active Duty and Reserve, Air Force Active Duty, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) partnered with the Kodiak Area Native Association (KANA) to conduct Kodiak Arctic Care 2026, an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Program support activity.

This operation delivered real-world training while providing no-cost medical, dental, optometry, behavioral health and nutritional services to the remote Kodiak Archipelago where services are often out of reach. During the training, service members partnered with KANA and healthcare providers to offer these vital services, coordinate patient care, and organize outreach activities.

Thesuccessfultraining wasnot without its challenges.Early on, government shutdownscompressed timelines and the planning team’s size. Limited funding forced U.S. Air Force 1st Lt.Anneth George, officer in charge, and U.S. Army1stSgt.MelvinaRichey, noncommissioned officer in charge, to take on multiple roles to keep theoperationon track.

Next, airlift assets originally scheduled to transport critical equipment were redirected tootheroperations. Commercial solutions exceeded $300,000, forcing the team to pursue alternatives. U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Sean Graham, IRT cargo transportationlogistics manager, the Consolidated Asset Management Site (CAMS) team led by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Courtnie Clark and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Colin Boswell, and U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Alissa Sparks of the 910th Logistics Readiness Squadroncoordinated transport through the Army’s Surface Deployment and Distribution Command system. Thisrequired the CAMS team to palletize40,000 pounds of equipment a month ahead of schedule.

On May 4th, days before the training began, it was reported that the critical equipment CAMS packed was stranded, jeopardizing the training. IRT Director U.S. Air Force Col. James Hogan formed a Crisis Action Team to address the situation. U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Shahid Din and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Janson of AFRC’s A35 Air Allocation program secured a new airlift plan. However, the CAMS team faced a new challenge: palletizing another set of medical equipment within 48 hours.

Rising to the challenge, the CAMS team worked closely with the 443rd Airlift Wing and sent the equipment to Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington via C-5 Galaxy aircraft. There, the 62nd Aerial Port Squadron, supported by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Dooley and the 446th AW, loaded the cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. Simultaneously U.S. Air Force Capt. Collin Marot, logistics officer in charge, re-coordinated local logistics to ensure trucks were ready to collect the equipment. The cargo arrived in Kodiak on May 9th, just in time.

While the planning team and CAMS worked to ship the replacement equipment, the Advanced Echelon team on the ground in Kodiak managed the delay’s impact. Facing the difficult decision to postpone or cancel thetraining, the start date was pushed. George, U.S. Army Maj. Jason Brooks, assistance officer in charge, Richey, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Fabian Benson, First Sergeant, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brittney Jones, NCO in charge of personnel support for contingency operations, quickly contacted all participants, who were due to travel imminently, informingthem of the delay and reschedulingtravel, ensuring the training was back on track by the following morning.

This operationdemonstratedthe remarkable dedication, adaptability and teamwork of civil-military partnerships. Despite multiple setbacks, the team overcame each challenge to complete successful trainingand critical care. Leaders like George, Richey, and Marot exemplified determination, quick thinking, and coordination in the face of unprecedented obstacles.

“I was beyond impressed with Lieutenant George and all she overcame in this operation. She had no idea what she was in for and ended up managing O-6s as a young O-2,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Heather Edsall, IRT AFRC medical program manager. “There’s no question that she, 1st Sgt. Richey, and Capt. Marot are the reason we didn’t cancel.”

“I mostly acted as a conduit for communication,” said Graham. “The real story is watching completely unconnected organizations come together at zero notice to make big things happen. When the original airlift was redirected and the barge shipment fell through, the mission looked like a loss. But instead of quitting, the team pulled together to execute a complex transport under extreme pressure and get the equipment to Alaska.”

The operation received praise from military and civilian participants. “This was by far the best and most organized team we have worked with,” said Nichole Miles, KANA vice president of public affairs. “People showed up ready to work, help, adapt, and support one another, and it absolutely showed throughout the project. Kodiak Arctic Care 2026 has truly set the bar high for future endeavors and teams.”

“I don't really think there is a better training opportunity in the Department of War than an IRT,” said Brooks.

Thanks to the dedication and innovation of those behind the scenes,service memberscompleted 4,799 hours of training andprovided approximately $871,990 in no-cost healthcare services to2,250 patients, completing 3,877 medical exams,4,023 dental procedures,3,523 optometry exams(fabricating 707 pairs of glasses), 32 nutrition consultations, and95 behavioral health consultations.

IRT’s civil-military partnerships continue to strengthen relationships between military members and American communities, enhance unit and deployment readiness forService members, and provide essential services to local communities. To learn more, visit irt.defense.gov.