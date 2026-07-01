Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Announces the Graduation of Recruit class 126

This afternoon, twenty-six new recruits graduated from the JFRD Training Academy and received their first assignments as Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department firefighters. Recruit Class 126, which began training on April 7, 2026, celebrated its graduation at the Church of Eleven22 on Commerce Center Drive.

This afternoon, twenty-six new recruits graduated from the JFRD Training Academy and received their first assignments as Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department firefighters. Recruit Class 126, which began training on April 7, 2026, celebrated its graduation at the Church of Eleven22 on Commerce Center Drive.

The recruits spent 13 weeks in advanced training that built on their existing firefighting and EMS certifications, sharpening the skills they will rely on as members of the largest fire department by land area in the continental United States. This training combined classroom study, hands-on instruction, physical fitness conditioning, and realistic emergency response simulations. They now join JFRD’s more than 1,900 personnel serving the community across 71 fire stations.

“Recruit Class 126 has earned the right to wear this uniform,” said Director/Fire Chief Percy Golden II. “They’ve trained for the moments that matter most, and tonight they take on the responsibility of serving and protecting this community. I have confidence in what they will bring to JFRD.”

“This class pushed through thirteen demanding weeks and came out stronger,” said Division Chief of Training Terrance Holmes. “They held each other accountable, showed up for one another, and are leaving the Training Academy ready to serve Jacksonville with everything they’ve learned.”

Throughout their training, Recruit Class 126 lived out their class motto: “My seat, my own two feet, not about me, but JFRD, for my faith, for my family, for my country, home of the brave, land of the free.” For these recruits, the motto became more than words. It was a daily reminder that the uniform represents something larger than the individual wearing it.

Two recruits were recognized for their performance during the ceremony. Firefighter Elizabeth Studer received the Karl “Klif” Kramer Award, given in recognition of unwavering dedication and personal growth. Firefighter Tyler Middleton received the Esprit de Corps Award, given to the recruit who best represents the attitude, character, and teamwork expected in the fire service.

Please join us in welcoming Recruit Class 126 to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

About Jacksonville Fire and Rescue: The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) serves more than 1 million residents across 840 square miles of Duval County. With 1,900 personnel operating from 71 stations, JFRD responds to over 100,000 calls for service each year, including fires, medical emergencies, hazardous materials incidents, and technical rescues. To learn more, visit myjfrd.com.