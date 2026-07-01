Royercomm Prism Expands Direct Mail Capabilities Following Acquisition of Brilliant Graphics

Enhanced direct mail solutions help businesses connect print campaigns with digital tracking, attribution, retargeting, call tracking, & social media follow-up.

PENNSAUKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royercomm Prism is pleased to announce the expansion of its direct mail capabilities, giving businesses a more measurable, connected, and results-driven way to reach customers through print.

The enhanced direct mail offering follows Royercomm Prism’s acquisition of Brilliant Graphics, an Exton, Pennsylvania-based commercial printing company known for high-quality print work, customer care, and innovative marketing support. By bringing together Royercomm Prism’s production strength and Brilliant Graphics’ direct mail technology solutions, the company is helping clients bridge the gap between traditional direct mail and modern digital marketing.

The expanded capabilities are designed to help businesses do more than send a printed piece. Campaigns can now include tools that track mail delivery, connect direct mail audiences with social media advertising, support USPS Informed Delivery campaigns, provide call tracking, enable online follow-up through Google and social media, and identify website visitors tied to mailing campaigns.

“Direct mail has always been powerful because it puts a physical message directly into the hands of the customer,” said Eric Schwartz of Royercomm Prism. “What makes this expanded offering so exciting is that we can now give clients more visibility into what happens after the mail is sent. They can see when pieces are arriving, follow up across digital channels, track calls, and better understand campaign performance.”

The enhanced direct mail capabilities include:

Mail Tracking

Businesses can monitor direct mail activity in real time, including projected delivery dates and per-piece mail status. This allows sales teams, customer service teams, and marketing departments to prepare for increased activity when campaigns begin reaching mailboxes.

SocialMatch

Mailing lists can be matched with Facebook and Instagram user accounts, allowing the same audience receiving the printed mailer to also see coordinated messaging in their social feeds.

USPS Informed Delivery Integration

Direct mail campaigns can include a full-color, clickable digital ad within USPS Informed Delivery email previews, giving brands another opportunity to reach recipients before they even open their mailbox.

Call Tracking

Clients can receive live updates and access recordings of calls generated by a direct mail campaign, helping them measure response quality and campaign effectiveness.

Online Follow-Up Through Google

If a prospect visits a website but does not take action, follow-up ads can appear throughout the Google Network, bringing interested users back to the client’s website.

Social Media Follow-Up

Campaign messaging can continue on Facebook and Instagram, keeping the brand visible while prospects scroll through their social feeds.

LeadMatch

Businesses can receive insight into who visited their website from the mailing list and what actions they took. LeadMatch also creates opportunities to follow up with unique website visitors, even if they were not part of the original mailing list.

Together, these capabilities give marketers a more complete view of direct mail performance while helping them increase the number of touchpoints in a campaign.

“Today’s most effective marketing campaigns are not print-only or digital-only,” Schwartz added. “They are integrated. By combining the credibility and staying power of direct mail with the tracking and follow-up tools businesses expect from digital marketing, we are giving clients a smarter way to reach their audience and measure results.”

The expansion reflects Royercomm Prism’s continued investment in broader print, marketing, packaging, fulfillment, and direct mail solutions. Following its strategic growth through recent acquisitions, including Brilliant Graphics, the company continues to strengthen its ability to serve clients with expanded resources, increased capacity, and a wider range of marketing solutions.

Businesses interested in learning more about Royercomm Prism’s enhanced direct mail capabilities can visit royercomm.com or contact the company to discuss an upcoming campaign.

About Royercomm Prism

Royercomm Prism is a full-service commercial printing and marketing solutions provider serving businesses throughout the Philadelphia region, New Jersey, and beyond. The company offers commercial printing, digital printing, direct mail, marketing collateral, promotional products, packaging, fulfillment, large format printing, marketing portals, and related services. With decades of combined experience and an expanding platform of capabilities, Royercomm Prism helps businesses create high-quality print and marketing campaigns that are built to perform.

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