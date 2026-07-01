Department of Labor names new economist for southwestern Idaho

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: July 1, 2026

Media Contact: Samuel.Wolkenhauer@labor.idaho.gov

Knox Freedman is the new Idaho Department of Labor regional labor economist for southwestern Idaho, covering Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley and Washington counties. He replaces the previous economist, Jan Roeser.

Freedman earned two bachelor’s of business administration degrees in economics and finance from Idaho State University in 2022. After being in the workforce, he decided to return to school and earned a master’s degree in economics at Boise State University (BSU) in 2025.

He has a diverse work experience having internships in economic analysis, marketing and finance analysis, as well as being a financial cost analyst for a private company and a graduate teaching/research assistant at BSU.

The department’s labor economists conduct research projects on the economics, labor market and demographics of Idaho and the regions they represent. They deliver insight and presentations to businesses, media, communities, state and local agencies, elected officials and department staff.

To reach Freedman, email Knox.Freedman@labor.idaho.gov.

For more information about the Idaho labor market, visit lmi.idaho.gov.

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This Idaho Department of Labor project is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor for SFY26 as part of a Workforce Information grant (41%) and state/nonfederal funds (59%) totaling $860,595.