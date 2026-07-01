BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES NEW ENGLAND PROPERTIES BRINGS HISTORIC, MULTI-GENERATIONAL HINDINGER FARM TO MARKET

Hindinger Farm in Hamden, Connecticut

The approx. 120-acre agricultural property in Hamden, CT offers the rare opportunity to acquire one of Southern Connecticut's longest-operating family farms

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than 130 years of continuous operation, Hindinger Farm – one of Southern Connecticut’s longest-running family farms – has come to market for $3.1 million. Listed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) New England Properties agent Sally Bowman, the approximately 120-acre property spans multiple parcels along Dunbar Hill Road and Cooper Lane in Hamden, offering a rare opportunity to acquire a fully operational agricultural business with deep roots in the region.Founded in 1893, Hindinger Farm includes a circa-1912 farmhouse, a long-established farm stand and retail operation, barns, warehouses, agricultural support buildings, equipment storage, employee housing, ponds, productive farmland, wooded acreage, and extensive infrastructure that has supported generations of farming.“Hindinger Farm represents a truly unique opportunity to own one of Connecticut's most established agricultural properties,” said Bowman. “Properties of this scale, history and operational readiness rarely become available. Whether a buyer is looking to continue the farm's longstanding legacy or expand into new agricultural ventures, the infrastructure and location create exceptional potential.”The property’s existing improvements support a wide range of agricultural enterprises, including produce and specialty crop production, flower farming, agritourism, educational programming, vineyards and wineries, Christmas tree farming, orchards, equestrian facilities, specialty livestock operations and farm-to-table experiences, subject to applicable approvals. The offering combines productive farmland with open fields, wooded acreage and ponds, providing flexibility for future agricultural uses while preserving the property’s longstanding farming heritage.Ideally located just minutes from downtown New Haven, Yale University, and major transportation corridors, Hindinger Farm offers convenient access to regional markets while maintaining the privacy and character of a working farm. Its combination of established operations, extensive infrastructure and strategic location positions the property as a rare investment opportunity within Connecticut's agricultural landscape.“This is much more than a land offering,” Bowman added. “Hindinger Farm is an established business, a recognized regional brand and a property with deep roots in the community. Opportunities to acquire a farm with this level of history, infrastructure and future potential are exceptionally rare.”Additional offering materials, including aerial photography, parcel maps, soil information and Agricultural Development Rights documentation, are available upon request for qualified buyers. Showings are by appointment only and must be accompanied by the listing agent due to active farming operations.Hindinger Farm is listed by The Sally Bowman Team. For additional information, please contact Sally Bowman at 203.687.8026 or visit https://thesallybowmanteam.bhhsneproperties.com/ # # #About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties/New York Properties/Hudson Valley PropertiesBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties/New York Properties/Hudson Valley Properties is a leading real estate brokerage firm with more than 2,200 REALTORSin Connecticut, Rhode Island, Manhattan, Westchester, NY and Hudson Valley, NY. Selectively chosen by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and HomeServices of America; global reach, financial strength and fresh brand make the brokerage the premiere real estate firm in the Northeast. Whether it’s residential, commercial, corporate relocation, equestrian or waterfront living, our company and REALTORSare local market experts committed to providing exceptional service to our clients. For more information, visit www.bhhsNEproperties.com www.bhhsNYproperties.com and www.bhhshudsonvalley.com

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