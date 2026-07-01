The Bridge to Recovery Hosts Screening of Time Can't Be Wasted at The Capitol Theatre

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The goal of this event was to create a space where people could come together, find inspiration, and be reminded to live each day to the fullest, regardless of the obstacles they may face.” — Sabyn Mayfield, CEO of The Bridge to Recovery

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bridge to Recovery, in partnership with The Capitol Theatre and the Warren County Public Library, welcomed community members on June 28 for a special screening of the documentary Time Can't Be Wasted, followed by a filmmaker Q&A and a live musical performance.

Produced and directed by Sabyn Mayfield, CEO of The Bridge to Recovery, Time Can't Be Wasted tells the inspiring story of musician Trevor Bahnson, who lives with cystic fibrosis. The documentary follows Bahnson through the creation of his first full-length album, weaving together intimate performances, behind-the-scenes recording sessions, and candid reflections on health, recovery, resilience, and personal growth.

Today, Bahnson serves as the men's house manager at The Bridge to Recovery’s residential trauma recovery program, where he supports others on their own healing journeys while continuing to pursue his passion for music.

Following the screening, attendees participated in a Q&A session with filmmaker Sabyn Mayfield. The evening concluded with a live concert by Trevor Bahnson, giving audience members the opportunity to experience the music featured throughout the film.

"It was an absolute honor and privilege to share this meaningful film and Trevor's music with the Bowling Green community, a city I am proud to now call home,” said Mayfield. “From its inception, the goal of this event was to create a space where people could come together, find inspiration, and be reminded to live each day to the fullest, regardless of the obstacles they may face. The Capitol Theatre is a true treasure in the heart of downtown Bowling Green, and we couldn't have been more grateful to partner with such an iconic venue to bring this vision to life."

The event highlighted the ongoing mission of The Bridge to Recovery to foster healing through meaningful connection, personal growth, and community engagement.

Located in Bowling Green, Kentucky, The Bridge to Recovery is a residential mental health program and trauma healing retreat that helps individuals address codependency, depression, anxiety, and other emotional challenges through an intensive workshop-based model focused on personal transformation.

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