VitalPBX Releases VitXi 4.6.0-4 With Advanced Auto Answer Controls, Centralized Tagging, and Customizable Email Template

VitXi 4.6.0 R4 Release

Update to the award-winning WebRTC softphone gives administrators finer control over call handling, conversation organization, and branded system communications

This release is about giving administrators precise control where it matters most — how calls are answered, how conversations stay organized, and how the system communicates with customers.” — Rodrigo Cuadra, VitalPBX CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VitalPBX, developer of the award-winning enterprise PBX platform built on Asterisk, today announced the release of VitXi 4.6.0-4, an update to its browser-based WebRTC softphone that introduces Advanced Auto Answer Settings, a centralized Tags & Labels system, and a fully redesigned Email Templates module, alongside improved contact resolution and bug fixes.

VitXi is VitalPBX's built-in WebRTC softphone, enabling users to make and receive calls, manage contacts, and handle omnichannel conversations directly from a web browser without installing additional software. The 4.6.0-4 release focuses on call-handling flexibility, conversation organization, and brand-consistent customer communications — priorities frequently raised by call centers, MSPs, and IT administrators managing VitalPBX at scale.

Advanced Auto Answer Settings

The release gives administrators three configurable Auto Answer modes under Settings > Calls: Disabled, Always active, or controlled by SIP headers sent from the PBX, including Call-Info, Alert-Info, X-AutoAnswer, and Intercom headers. The SIP header-based mode allows PBX-side routing logic to determine when a call should auto-answer on a per-call basis, supporting paging, intercom, and supervised-call use cases common in call center and reception environments.

Centralized Tags & Labels

Version 4.6.0-4 unifies tagging across Omnichannel Conversations, Contacts, and Call History into a single, consistent system. The update adds sidebar filters, tag count badges, improved tag chip design, multi-tenant tag management for Super Admin users, and performance optimizations for accounts with high tag volume — a notable improvement for MSPs and resellers managing tagging consistency across multiple tenants.

Customizable Email Templates

The Email Templates module has been redesigned to give administrators full control over system emails such as welcome messages and password resets. New capabilities include a visual editor, image controls, Outlook-compatible buttons, custom headers and footers, dynamic variables, test email functionality, and improved dynamic URL generation.

Additional Improvements

Improved contact resolution: Phonebook contacts are now resolved using all available numbers — telephone, mobile, and home — improving contact identification accuracy for calls and messages.

Bug Fixes

This release also resolves an issue where Mail Settings were not being updated correctly, and fixes a scroll issue in the User Manager module.

Availability

VitXi 4.6.0-4 is available immediately. Existing VitalPBX customers can update through the VitalPBX administration panel. Full release notes are available at https://vitalpbx.com/blog/vitxi-4-6-0-4-update/.

About VitalPBX

VitalPBX is an enterprise-grade PBX phone system built on Asterisk, available as open-source software with optional commercial plans. Winner of the 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award, VitalPBX is used by businesses, MSPs, and service providers worldwide. Unlike per-seat competitors, VitalPBX charges per feature and plan — not per user or extension — making it one of the most cost-efficient enterprise PBX platforms available. VitalPBX supports deployments from 10 to 5,000 extensions on Debian 12, with multi-tenant support for up to 100 tenants per server.

For more information, visit https://vitalpbx.com or contact sales@vitalpbx.com.

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