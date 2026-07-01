Apoorva Corporation Acquires Maestro Platform and Launches MaxDrips as the Multi-Location Engagement Platform

MaxDrips Campaign Communications Tool and more Apoorva Corporation

MaxDrips serves dental groups, veterinary chains, franchise networks, and any multi-location business needing centralized messaging and unified engagement

Maestro proved that multi-location businesses have a real need for centralized, affordable engagement tools. MaxDrips is built to serve that need at scale, from three offices to a national franchise.” — Nagesh Venkata Anupindi, Founder & CEO, Apoorva Corporation

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apoorva Corporation, a Broomfield-based custom software company and SaaS platform provider, today announced the acquisition of the Maestro Platform customer base and the simultaneous launch of MaxDrips , a multi-location engagement platform built for distributed businesses. Effective July 1, 2026, all active Maestro subscribers will transition to MaxDrips, and the platform will expand its reach beyond dental practices to serve veterinary clinics, home service franchises, retail chains, and any organization operating across multiple locations.About the AcquisitionMaestro Platform provided automated communications and patient-engagement services primarily to dental practices and franchise service networks, with active integrations into Denticon practice management software and the Freshcoat Painters franchise network. Under MaxDrips, the platform’s capabilities are being expanded and rebranded to reflect a broader mission: giving any multi-location business the tools to communicate consistently with their customers, regardless of industry.All active Maestro subscribers will be onboarded to MaxDrips under new subscription agreements and will gain access to the full MaxDrips feature set. Apoorva will transition Maestro’s communications infrastructure to its own managed SMS and email delivery platform, powered by CM.com, with each subscriber receiving a dedicated phone number registered to their brand ensuring traceable messaging.“The verticals are different. The problem is identical. Every multi-location business needs a way to reach customers at the right time, from the right location, with the right message. MaxDrips solves that for dental groups, vet clinics, franchise networks, and beyond.”— Audra Palakodety, Chief Operating Officer, Apoorva CorporationMaxDrips: One Platform. Every Location.MaxDrips is purpose-built for businesses that operate across multiple locations and need both centralized control and local flexibility. The platform enables corporate or franchise headquarters to set brand standards, lock approved content, and deploy campaigns across all locations; while individual locations retain the ability to personalize outreach within those guardrails. Core capabilities include:• Automated appointment reminders, confirmations, and follow-up communications• Two-way SMS messaging with dedicated, brand-registered phone numbers per location• Customer recall and re-engagement campaigns across any vertical• Online review generation and multi-location reputation management• Email campaign automation with per-location personalization• Centralized analytics and per-location performance dashboards• Deep integration with Denticon, Freshcoat, Sikka.ai, and other vertical platforms• HIPAA-compliant infrastructure for healthcare locations• SOC2 aligned security for allMaxDrips is priced per active location, per month, with a dedicated Account Manager, unlimited email campaigns, unlimited Blueprint automation sequences, and 5,000 SMS segments per location. There is no per-seat licensing, no long-term lock-in, and no enterprise-scale complexity. The platform is available immediately."Our support team has been preparing for this transition since day one. Every Maestro subscriber moving to MaxDrips will have a dedicated point of contact, a clear onboarding path, and the confidence that someone who knows the platform deeply is in their corner. Multi-location businesses can't afford downtime or confusion and neither can we."— Sundar Anupindi — VP of Support, Apoorva CorporationAddressing an Underserved MarketMulti-location businesses have historically faced a difficult choice: enterprise communications platforms built for large corporations at prohibitive price points, or single-location tools that cannot scale across dozens of branches. MaxDrips is designed to fill that gap: delivering enterprise-grade centralized control and per-location personalization at a price accessible to independent practice groups, regional franchises, and growing chains.Target verticals for MaxDrips include dental service organizations (DSOs), veterinary practice groups, home services franchises (painting, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing), health and wellness chains, pet care networks, and any distributed business that drive retention and revenue via consistent customer communication."The MaxDrips roadmap is one of the most exciting things we've worked on. We're building features that go well beyond reminders and recall. Think centralized campaign management across hundreds of locations, vertical-specific automation libraries, and real-time performance intelligence that tells each location exactly what's working. We're just getting started."— Umesh Ganti — Managing Director, ApoorvaPlusABOUT APOORVA CORPORATIONFounded in 2001 by Nagesh Venkata Anupindi in Broomfield, Colorado, Apoorva Corporation started as a custom software company and now a SaaS platform provider with over 25 years of experience in software development, data warehousing, and cloud-based business applications. Apoorva’s active SaaS portfolio includes MaxDrips (multi-location engagement), BillWare (invoicing and payment collection), SiteWare (facility operations), Invento (P&C policy administration), Kevya (statutory accounting), Graxo (home inspection), and D9 (Delivery Framework & Automation Software). Apoorva’s mission is Simplified & Affordable Software. Learn more at www.apoorva.com ABOUT MAXDRIPSMaxDrips is a multi-location customer engagement and communications platform developed and owned by Apoorva Corporation. MaxDrips enables dental groups, veterinary chains, franchise networks, and distributed businesses of all kinds to automate and personalize customer communications across SMS, email, and direct mail; from a single platform with centralized control and per-location flexibility. MaxDrips delivers enterprise capability at an independent business price.

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