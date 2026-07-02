EmpowerHome Team Charlotte Earns Top 10 North Carolina RealTrends Ranking

Led by Kristen Bernard, EmpowerHome Team Charlotte celebrates ranking among the Top 10 Large Teams in North Carolina for both Families Served and Transaction Volume.

The team secured the #8 spot for Families Served in NC and #3 for Transaction Volume in Charlotte, NC among Medium Teams in North Carolina's competitive market.

Kristen Bernard and EmpowerHome Team Charlotte put families first. Their Top 10 NC ranking is a testament to families who said yes. We are proud of what this team built in the Queen City.” — Debbie Reynolds & Sarah Reynolds, Founders, EmpowerHome Team

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EmpowerHome Team Charlotte, a residential real estate team serving buyers and sellers across Charlotte, Concord, Gastonia, Huntersville, Mooresville, Ballantyne, Matthews, Monroe, Waxhaw, Rock Hill, and communities throughout the greater Charlotte metro, has been ranked #8 among Large Teams in North Carolina for Families Served (Sides) and #3 for Transaction Volume in Charlotte, NC by RealTrends Verified—the industry’s most rigorous and respected ranking of top-performing real estate professionals nationwide. In a state experiencing one of the fastest-growing real estate markets in the country, earning a place among the Top 10 teams in all of North Carolina is a distinction that belongs entirely to the families who placed their trust in this team.

Led by Team Leader and Partner Kristen Bernard, whose personal commitment runs so deep that she guarantees your home sold or she will buy it herself. EmpowerHome Team Charlotte has built its reputation on in-depth market knowledge, cutting-edge marketing, and a standard of service that consistently puts families first across the Queen City and beyond.

“This recognition is not about us. It is about every family that opened their door, shared their dream, and trusted us to walk alongside them. Charlotte is a city of extraordinary growth and extraordinary people. When a family trusts EmpowerHome Team Charlotte with something as significant as their home, they deserve world-class service, proven results, and a team that will stand behind every promise. Our agent partners deliver that every single day and because of their dedication, we are privileged to give back to the families and causes that make this community so special." — Kristen Bernard, Team Leader & Partner, EmpowerHome Team Charlotte

ABOUT THE REALTRENDS VERIFIED RANKINGS

RealTrends Verified has tracked and analyzed real estate performance data for more than 30 years and spotlights the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide. North Carolina has become one of the most in-demand real estate markets in the United States, drawing buyers and sellers from across the country to the greater Charlotte metro. Earning a Top 10 ranking among Large Teams in the state for both Families Served and Transaction Volume reflects an exceptional standard of service delivered consistently across a fast-moving and competitive market.

A MISSION BUILT ON SERVICE, COMMUNITY, AND IMPACT

EmpowerHome Team Charlotte is part of a national network founded by Debbie Reynolds and Sarah Reynolds—a mother-daughter team whose conviction that exceptional real estate service and genuine community investment are inseparable has driven everything from the start. That founding spirit, now carried forward across the Carolinas by Team Leader and Partner Kristen Bernard, drives every transaction today.

The broader EmpowerHome Team is working toward a bold mission: serving 100 families per month across 100 major metro cities throughout the United States—while giving back $1 million annually to local worthy causes in each community they serve. Charlotte and the greater Carolinas region are a vital chapter in that story, and every home sold here is an opportunity to make a wider impact.

EmpowerHome Team Charlotte is proud to support the Go Jen Go Foundation—a Charlotte-rooted nonprofit founded by local mom Jen Pagani during her own battle with breast cancer. Go Jen Go provides critical financial assistance to families in the greater Charlotte area facing the burden of a breast cancer diagnosis, helping cover housing, utilities, transportation, and everyday necessities so patients can focus on healing. It is exactly the kind of cause that reflects who EmpowerHome Team Charlotte is: a team that shows up for families not just in real estate, but in life.

SERVING CHARLOTTE AND THE GREATER METRO AREA

EmpowerHome Team Charlotte serves home buyers and sellers across the greater Charlotte metro, with deep roots in Mecklenburg County (Charlotte, Huntersville, Cornelius, Davidson, and Pineville), Union County (Monroe, Waxhaw, and Weddington), Cabarrus County (Concord and Kannapolis), Gaston County (Gastonia and Belmont), Iredell County (Mooresville and Statesville), York County, South Carolina (Rock Hill and Fort Mill), and Lancaster County, South Carolina—bringing proven programs and five-star service to buyers and sellers across every corner of the Queen City region.

ABOUT EMPOWERHOME TEAM CHARLOTTE

EmpowerHome Team Charlotte is led by Team Leader and Partner Kristen Bernard, serving buyers and sellers across the greater Charlotte metro and the Carolinas region as part of the nationally recognized EmpowerHome Team network founded by Debbie Reynolds and Sarah Reynolds. The team brings world-class programs and guarantees to one of the country’s most dynamic real estate markets—a region experiencing explosive growth driven by major employers including Amazon, IBM, and Bank of America, and an influx of residents drawn by Charlotte’s vibrant culture, rich history, and growing tech scene.

Specializing in helping home sellers achieve top dollar, EmpowerHome Team Charlotte serves buyers and sellers across Mecklenburg, Union, Cabarrus, Gaston, and Iredell Counties in North Carolina, as well as York and Lancaster Counties in South Carolina. Their results speak for themselves: sellers net an average of $30,445 more than with a typical agent—that’s 4.27% more money and sell 2 times faster, backed by a database of 16,358+ buyers in waiting. Through the Sell with Certainty® guaranteed sale program and Kristen’s personal “Your Price is Our Promise”® guarantee, homeowners can move forward with complete confidence.

At the heart of the team’s work is a commitment to service that extends well beyond every transaction. EmpowerHome Team Charlotte is proud to support the Go Jen Go Foundation and other community causes throughout the greater Charlotte area—part of a national mission to give back $1 million annually to local worthy causes across 100 major U.S. cities. If you’re thinking about buying or selling a home in Charlotte or anywhere across the greater metro, EmpowerHome Team Charlotte would be honored to serve you. To learn more, visit empowerhome-team.com/offices/charlotte or call 980-447-5179.

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