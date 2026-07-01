Financial Advisor Joins GBU Financial Life Producer Advisory Council

Joseph A. Carpenter

JOHNSTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joseph A. Carpenter, CRPCCFSCSA, FRCSM, co-owner of Carpenter Financial Services, has been selected to serve on GBU Life’s Producer Advisory Council (PAC). GBU Financial Life (GBU Life), founded in 1892, is a member-owned, not-for-profit life insurance and annuities company headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.The PAC consists of GBU Life’s top producers who earned a position with the group due to their high-achieving performance with a focus on customer service. As one of GBU Life’s top 10 advisors nationally, Carpenter was recognized not only with a seat on the Council, but also through a generous $1,000 charitable donation from GBU Life. He selected Empowering Athletes—a Johnstown, Pennsylvania-based nonprofit dedicated to helping young athletes grow in character, leadership, and faith through sports-based mentorship—as the beneficiary.“It’s a privilege to serve on the Producer Advisory Council and to have the opportunity to direct GBU Life’s generous donation to Empowering Athletes,” said Joe Carpenter. “I am grateful to work with a company that values both industry leadership and investing in our local community.”Council members like Carpenter serve as trusted partners who work closely with GBU Life management on organization plans and directions, helping set the bar for the life insurance and annuity industry.“Joe Carpenter represents the very best of what GBU Life stands for—professional excellence, trusted relationships, and a deep commitment to serving others. Throughout his career, Joe has helped families prepare for their financial future while remaining actively invested in strengthening his community,” said Jason Ray, GBU Life Chief Sales & Distribution Officer. “That combination of leadership, integrity, and purpose makes him an outstanding addition to the Producer Advisory Council. We are proud to have Joe helping shape the future of GBU Life and advancing our mission of delivering purpose beyond the policy.”About Carpenter Financial ServicesOperating in Johnstown, Pennsylvania since 1953, Carpenter Financial Services began as an accounting firm founded by Samuel C. Carpenter. In the 1980s, sons Samuel G. Carpenter and Joseph Carpenter continued to grow the family business and added broader financial services to help meet clients’ needs, including retirement planning, insurance solutions and investment management. Today, the firm works with clients across the country to build the foundation for financial security and ensures they have the tools necessary to make informed financial decisions. Joe Carpenter is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor, a Certified Fund Specialist, a Certified Senior Advisor and a Federal Retirement ConsultantSM. For more information, visit carpenterfinancialservices.com Securities offered through Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.About GBU Financial LifeGBU Life is a member-owned, not-for-profit insurance provider that bridges protection with purpose. Through annuity products, life insurance solutions and integrated programs, we empower people to add to their financial security, flexibility and resilience throughout their lives and strengthen meaningful causes throughout their communities. Born in 1892 and based in Pittsburgh, PA, we operate with the highest levels of personal integrity, fiscal responsibility and organization-wide accountability to optimize value for our members, employees and distribution partners. Learn more at GBU.org GBU Life is the marketing name of GBU Financial Life, Pittsburgh, PA. Life insurance underwritten and annuities are issued by GBU Life.

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