Explore American History Through the Lens of Pro Football in Bob Gonzalez's New Book

Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary with Professional Football's Version: "Pro Football's Constitution"

FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bob Gonzalez, acclaimed author of "A Flicker in the Water," returns with his highly entertaining and informative new release, "Pro Football's Constitution: It's not just good it's ‘Perfect.’" Written in Bob's own unique style, this compelling 20-page tribute intertwines sports history and American culture with a comedic twist, offering a glimpse into an unforgettable celebration of perfection through one of the greatest accomplishments in professional football history."Pro Football's Constitution" takes readers back to one of the most remarkable achievements in sports, the 1972 Miami Dolphins’ undefeated season, where the ideals embedded in America's Constitution of hard work, excellence, and determination are brought to life. Gonzalez brilliantly uses the historical context of professional football's only perfect season - a singular event he witnessed in real time at age nine - to highlight broader themes of perseverance, teamwork, and America's enduring pursuit of greatness. By celebrating this extraordinary milestone, he captures the spirit of the U.S. Constitution itself, tying together two icons of American history in a uniquely compelling way."I wanted to preserve this story for future generations, but I wanted to tell it in a way that has not been done before," Gonzalez remarks. “I don't know if a football team's name has ever been used in such literal and figurative ways as is done in ‘Pro Football's Constitution.’""The Constitution should be celebrated and remembered for striving towards a more perfect union,” the author continues, “and in the case of the 1972 Miami Dolphins - actually achieving it.”This book is not just for sports enthusiasts. Anyone who enjoys historical storytelling rich with humor and cultural significance can enjoy this book, whether you are a Dolphins fan or a fan of another team, proving that education and entertainment can not only go hand in hand, but can also be "perfect" for each other.“Pro Football’s Constitution” (ISBN: 9781972090619) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $12.99, and the eBook retails for $3.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.About the Author:Bob Gonzalez is the author of two books, “A Flicker in the Water” and “Pro Football’s Constitution.” His writing blends sports history, personal storytelling, and a deep appreciation for American culture. He can be reached through his website: https://flickerinthewater.com About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

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