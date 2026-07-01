TWC Introduces Healthcare Workforce Advisory Board to Support Texas’ Healthcare Industry

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) appointed members to the Healthcare Workforce Advisory Board, which held its first meeting on June 25. The advisory board was established by the 89th Texas Legislature to address healthcare workforce shortages and enhance collaboration between industry providers and higher education institutions.

“The Healthcare Workforce Advisory Board marks a significant milestone in our commitment to strengthening the Texas healthcare workforce,” said TWC Executive Director Steve Pier. “Bringing together leaders from education, hospital systems, and community health centers will help us provide localized, data-driven strategies to support the professionals who care for our communities.”

To address challenges facing the healthcare industry, the appointees will develop a collaboration toolkit and resource guide. These tools are designed to facilitate local partnerships between healthcare providers, workforce boards, and institutions of higher education. These partnerships will help communities more effectively identify and address their healthcare workforce needs.

The 13 appointees represent a strategic cross-section of Texas’ educational and healthcare sectors:

Two-Year Institution of Higher Education: Eve Rodriguez, RN-to-BSN Program Executive Director at San Antonio College Michelle Marburger, Vocational Nursing Director at Blinn College

Public Four-Year Institution of Higher Education: Amanda Cochran McCall, Vice President of Legal Affairs and General Counsel at the University of Texas at Austin Doug Fox, Associate Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at Angelo State College

Local Workforce Development Boards: Art Garza, Workforce Solutions Borderplex Michelle Lozano, Workforce Solutions Coastal Bend Dean Diersing, Workforce Solutions South Plains

Statewide Hospital Organizations: John Henderson, Texas Organization of Rural & Community Hospitals (TORCH) Travis Richmond, Christus Health

Statewide Healthcare Professional Organizations: Clayton Stewart, Texas Medical Association Susan Baumbach Ross, Texas Dental Association

Statewide Community Health Center Organizations: Elizabeth Howard, People’s Community Clinic Glen Robison, East Texas Community Clinic



The advisory board will elect a presiding officer and meet periodically to draft the resource guide. The final guide must be submitted to the Texas Legislature no later than Nov. 1, 2026.

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Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its local workforce development boards network, call 800-628-5115 or visit https://twc.texas.gov/. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services.